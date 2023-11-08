Abbas Steps Over the Line: Condemnation Grows for Antisemitic Speech

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is facing widespread condemnation for his recent speech containing antisemitic remarks about the origins of Ashkenazi Jews and Adolf Hitler’s motivations. US Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, described the speech as “hateful” and “antisemitic,” while the European Union expressed their strong disapproval of Abbas’s comments, labeling them as “false and grossly misleading.”

In his speech, Abbas repeated several antisemitic canards, including the claim that Hitler targeted Jews because of their role as moneylenders rather than their religion. He also promoted the baseless theory that Ashkenazi Jews are not descended from ancient Israelites, but rather from an ancient Turkish people known as the Khazars who converted to Judaism en masse.

These remarks have sparked outrage and accusations of Holocaust denial. US Special Envoy Lipstadt called for an immediate apology, while the EU statement emphasized that such historical distortions only serve to exacerbate tensions and fuel antisemitism.

The condemnation has extended beyond the US and EU. France’s embassy labeled the speech “clearly unacceptable” and reaffirmed its determination to fight against antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, criticized Abbas’s antisemitism and called for accountability. He pointed out that while Abbas spreads hate, he also rewards Palestinian terrorists and commends terrorism publicly.

Abbas has a history of making incendiary comments about the Holocaust and perpetuating antisemitic claims. His repeated use of such rhetoric undermines efforts for peace and reconciliation in the region.

It is crucial to challenge and condemn antisemitism in all its forms. The international community must hold Abbas and the Palestinian Authority accountable for promoting hate speech and incitement to violence. Only through open dialogue and mutual respect can progress towards a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict be made.