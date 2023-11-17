Armenian Population of Nagorno-Karabakh Plans Relocation Amidst Fears of Ethnic Persecution

Amidst escalating tensions in the region, the ethnic Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh intends to relocate to Armenia. Concerned about living under Azerbaijani rule and the possibility of ethnic cleansing, the leadership of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Artsakh” has communicated their people’s desires to Reuters.

Rather than living as part of Azerbaijan, almost 99.9% of the Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh expressed a strong preference for leaving their historic lands behind. David Babayan, an advisor to Samvel Shahramanyan, the president of the breakaway region, highlighted this sentiment.

The exact timeline of the relocation remains uncertain, particularly regarding when the approximately 120,000 ethnic Armenians of Karabakh will depart through the Lachin corridor. However, the decision has gained significance beyond immediate consequences. Babayan believes that history will remember the fate of his people as a dishonor not only for the Armenian people but also for the global community.

The responsibility for the suffering and displacement endured by the Armenian population will not be forgotten. While justice may not be served in the present, those accountable for this tragedy will ultimately be answerable in the eyes of a higher power.

