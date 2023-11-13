Fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians Seek Refuge and Hope for Return

Amidst the chaos and violence that has plagued Nagorno-Karabakh, ethnic Armenians have been forced to flee their homes. The region, long inhabited by over 100,000 ethnic Armenians, has become a ghost town as a result of the recent Azerbaijani offensive. Alisa Ghazaryan, an 18-year-old university student, shares her experience of leaving her village home and seeking shelter in Armenia.

The journey to safety has been arduous and uncertain. Families like Ghazaryan’s have sought refuge with friends or relatives, cramming into tight living spaces. They sleep side by side on living room floors, grateful for a roof over their heads but longing for the homes they left behind.

Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, has been the center of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan for years. The recent offensive by Azerbaijani forces has resulted in the displacement of thousands, leaving them scattered across Armenia with an uncertain future.

One young journalist, Lilit Shahverdyan, describes the pain of being separated from her family during the blockade. When they were finally reunited after almost a year apart, the joy was mixed with a sense of loss. All that they had known, their memories and dreams, had been left behind in their homeland.

While Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered assurances of protecting the civil rights of ethnic Armenians, many remain skeptical. Years of mutual distrust and open hatred between Azerbaijan and Armenia have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. Some displaced individuals even express concern of potential persecution.

The toll of the offensive remains disputed, with conflicting reports of casualties from both sides. What is clear is the devastation and displacement experienced by the ethnic Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Their hopes of one day returning to their homeland and reclaiming their lives remain alive, but for now, they must navigate the challenges of building a new future elsewhere.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Nagorno-Karabakh? Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous enclave internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory. However, it has been the subject of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the majority of the population being ethnic Armenians. Why did the ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh? The recent offensive by Azerbaijani forces led to the displacement of thousands of ethnic Armenians. Amidst years of mutual distrust and open hatred, many feared persecution and sought refuge in Armenia. What is the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh? Nagorno-Karabakh, once home to a thriving ethnic Armenian population, now resembles a ghost town. Only a few hundred people, mainly elderly or disabled, remain in the region. Will the displaced ethnic Armenians be able to return to their homes? The hope of returning to their homeland remains alive for many ethnic Armenians. However, the uncertain future and ongoing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia have created challenges for their eventual return.

(Source: Al Jazeera – https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/10/23/ethnic-armenians-who-fled-nagorno-karabakh-long-for-home)