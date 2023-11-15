Ethnic Armenians Reflect on the Devastation of Nagorno-Karabakh

Recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh have left ethnic Armenians devastated and longing for their homeland. The region, which was once home to approximately 120,000 ethnic Armenians, has been decimated by the conflict. Since Azerbaijan launched a military offensive, more than 100,000 people, including Alisa Ghazaryan, have been forced to flee to Armenia.

Amidst years of mutual distrust and open hostility between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh feared persecution. Many believed that a massacre was inevitable. The assault by Azerbaijani forces resulted in the deaths of at least 200 people, including 10 civilians, with hundreds more wounded. While Azerbaijan downplayed reports of civilian casualties, it acknowledged the possibility of “collateral damage.”

The conflict escalated after a 10-month blockade imposed by Azerbaijan, which cut off vital supplies of food, fuel, and medicine to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of supplying weapons to separatists through the Lachin corridor, a claim that was denied by both sides. The local unrecognized government of Nagorno-Karabakh ultimately surrendered after 24 hours of intense fighting. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty.

For Alisa and her family, the journey to Armenia was arduous and filled with uncertainty. They sought refuge with a friend in Yerevan, where 14 people now inhabit two cramped rooms. It is a stark contrast to their recently renovated house in Karabakh. Their new living conditions serve as a reminder of the loss they have experienced.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has been described by the European Parliament as ethnic cleansing. Those who fled their homes now find themselves scattered across Armenia, uncertain of their future and mourning the loss of their homeland. The once-thriving region is now left with only a few hundred residents, primarily elderly or disabled individuals.

Despite the devastation, hope still lingers among the ethnic Armenians. Alisa clings to the possibility of one day returning to her beloved Karabakh, even if it’s in her old age. She passionately asserts that the region is their motherland, not Azerbaijan’s.

The displacement of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian population is not a new phenomenon. Angela Sazkisjan-Yan, who left Baku in 1995, acknowledges that many Armenians have fled in previous wars due to their deep-rooted understanding of Azerbaijan’s intentions. The loss extends beyond material possessions — it is the loss of their homeland and their connection to their ancestry. The pain is felt deeply, as even the burial places of their grandparents remain in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The blockade and conflict have caused families to be separated, adding to the anguish experienced by the Armenian population. Lilit Shahverdyan, a young journalist, describes the emotional reunion with her family after almost a year apart. The blockade strengthened the bonds within families, as they clung to each other for support. However, the loss of their homeland has left them with only each other and a small apartment in Yerevan, while all their cherished memories and dreams for the future remain in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The devastation in Nagorno-Karabakh serves as a reminder that conflicts between nations have far-reaching consequences. The pain and longing felt by the ethnic Armenians reflect the profound impact war can have on individuals and communities. As they rebuild their lives in Armenia, they hold on to the hope that one day they may return to their ancestral lands. But for now, they navigate an uncertain future, carrying the weight of their lost homeland.