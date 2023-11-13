Ethnic Armenians Forced to Evacuate Nagorno-Karabakh as Russia’s Peacekeeping Efforts Fail

Amidst the escalating conflict, ethnic Armenians in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh are being forced to flee, and Russia’s role as a peacekeeper is being called into question. The recent explosion at a fuel depot has added to the already dire situation, with hundreds of Armenians injured while waiting for gasoline to escape the area.

Nagorno-Karabakh, an area internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, was recaptured by Azerbaijan in 2020, putting an end to decades of Armenian occupation. A temporary truce brokered by Russia left tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living in the region vulnerable, but under the supposed protection of Russian peacekeepers.

However, recent events have exposed the failure of Russia to fulfill its role as a peacekeeper. Moscow was unable to prevent Azerbaijan’s military operation or protect the Armenians living in the region. The terms of the 2020 cease-fire, which included keeping the vital Lachin Corridor open, have not been enforced. The blocked highway has further exacerbated the already desperate situation for the ethnic Armenians trapped in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Amidst this chaos, other nations are preparing for a humanitarian disaster. Thousands of Armenians have already fled, and more are seeking refuge. The lack of fuel and blocked roads have made the evacuation process even more challenging for those left behind.

In response to the crisis, senior U.S. officials have visited Armenia and offered humanitarian support. However, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed disappointment in Russia’s failure to prevent the attacks and effectively address the blockade of the Lachin Corridor. This has led Armenia to shift its foreign policy focus from Russia to the West.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has significant geopolitical implications for the South Caucasus region, where Russia, Turkey, and the West vie for influence. Azerbaijan’s success in its military operation marks a significant shift in the balance of power.

It is important to understand the historical context of the conflict. Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, with the first resulting in Armenia gaining control of the region and displacing hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis. In the 2020 war, Azerbaijan reclaimed most of the territory it had lost.

Amidst the blame game between Moscow and Yerevan, Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Pashinyan of attacking Russia and causing destructive consequences for Armenia’s alliance with Russia. The strained relationship between Armenia and Russia was further strained by recent military exercises conducted by the United States and Armenia’s decision to join the International Criminal Court.

The visit of senior U.S. officials to Armenia signifies the United States’ support for the country and its commitment to providing assistance during the humanitarian crisis. The goal is to achieve lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, considering the economic benefits and stability it would bring to the region.

In summary, the escalating conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has forced ethnic Armenians to evacuate, and Russia’s role as a peacekeeper has come into question. The situation is dire, with explosions, fuel shortages, and blocked roads hindering the evacuation process. Armenia is turning towards the West for support, and the United States has offered humanitarian aid and expressed a desire for lasting peace in the region.

