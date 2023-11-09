In a surprising turn of events, the authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have accepted a ceasefire proposal made by Russian peacekeepers. This comes just a day after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the disputed territory. The conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region within Azerbaijan’s borders, has deep historical roots and has caused two wars in the past three decades.

Azerbaijan’s recent “anti-terrorist” campaign against separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh has resulted in a death toll of at least 200, including 10 civilians, and over 400 injured. The region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, is home to around 120,000 ethnic Armenians who reject Azerbaijan’s rule. Nagorno-Karabakh has its own de-facto government backed by Armenia, but it lacks formal recognition from any country.

The ceasefire agreement calls for the withdrawal of remaining Armenian forces from the deployment zone of Russian peacekeeping troops and the complete disarmament of armed formations. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry has agreed to suspend its operation, signaling a temporary halt to the fighting. However, tensions still remain high as both sides discuss reintegration issues in the coming days.

One key player in this conflict is Russia, which has deployed peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh to prevent further escalation. However, Russia’s peacekeeping contingent has been accused of failing to fully implement previous ceasefires. In 2022, activists backed by Azerbaijan established a military checkpoint along the Lachin corridor, cutting off vital supplies to the region and causing humanitarian concerns.

The delicate balance of power in the region has also raised concerns. In August, a former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor stated that there is a reasonable basis to believe that genocide is being committed against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. These allegations further complicate the already complex dynamics of the conflict.

As the ceasefire takes effect, it is crucial for the international community to acknowledge the long-standing issues underlying this conflict. Genuine efforts for peace and lasting solutions are needed to address the grievances of both Azerbaijanis and Armenians in order to prevent further violence and loss of life. The path to resolution may be challenging, but it is necessary to secure a peaceful and stable future for all parties involved.