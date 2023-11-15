Ethiopian Troops Secure Historic Lalibela Site After Clashes with Armed Group

Ethiopian defense forces have successfully reclaimed control of Lalibela, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage site, following clashes with an armed group known as Fano fighters. The historic town of Lalibela had been under the control of the armed group for a brief period before the Ethiopian army regained authority.

Fierce fighting erupted on Wednesday morning, as Fano fighters seized control of significant portions of Lalibela, pushing the Ethiopian National Defense Force back to the town’s outskirts. However, the ENDF managed to regain control on Thursday, according to reports from local residents.

A resident, speaking anonymously, stated, “Until early morning, Fano controlled most of the town. When we woke up, Fano were finishing leaving the town. I can see ENDF deployed in the streets.” The details surrounding the attack and its aftermath remain limited due to restricted media access and a lack of official government statements.

The province of Amhara in northern Ethiopia has experienced ongoing fighting throughout the year, leading to concerns about the safety of Lalibela’s ancient rock-hewn churches, which date back to the 12th and 13th centuries. These churches hold immense religious and historical significance for Orthodox Christians and are a popular pilgrimage destination.

Lidetu Ayalew, an Amhara politician based in the United States who grew up near Lalibela, expressed his apprehension regarding the potential harm inflicted upon the churches. He stated, “The churches risk being struck and destroyed due to careless firing of heavy weapons.”

Lalibela’s 11 medieval cave churches, carved out of monolithic blocks, represent a symbolic “New Jerusalem” after Christian pilgrimages to the Holy Land were hindered by Muslim conquests. The United Nations designated Lalibela as a World Heritage site in 1978, recognizing its unique cultural and historical value.

In recent events, Ethiopian soldiers fired heavy weapons numerous times near the churches, causing damaging shockwaves that affected one of the underground places of worship. Concerns about the preservation and integrity of these ancient structures persist, as the vibrations caused by nearby military activities pose a threat.

Although Fano fighters had initially fought alongside federal troops during the two-year conflict in the neighboring Tigray region, tensions have grown since April when the Ethiopian government announced its intention to disband regional forces across the country. This decision sparked protests from Amhara nationalists who believed it would weaken their region.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, imposed a six-month state of emergency in August following the eruption of violence in Amhara. These developments have raised concerns about the nation’s stability, particularly in the aftermath of the brutal Tigray war, which had only recently come to an end.

