Ethiopian Military Successfully Retakes Control of Major Amhara Towns

Ethiopia’s armed forces have achieved a significant victory by driving out local militiamen from two major towns in Amhara, residents have confirmed. This breakthrough marks the first major territorial gain for the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) since the outbreak of conflict last week.

On Tuesday, the ENDF took control of Gondar, the second-largest city in Amhara, and subsequently entered the holy town of Lalibela on Wednesday after the militiamen withdrew. As a result of this success, Ethiopian Airlines (ETHA.UL) has announced the resumption of flights to Gondar and the regional capital of Bahir Dar, where clashes have also taken place.

The recent conflict in Ethiopia’s Amhara region represents the most severe security crisis since the end of a two-year civil war in the neighboring Tigray region. Last week, the Fano militia, comprised of local Amhara volunteers, overpowered the ENDF in various towns. However, tensions between the Fano militia and the federal government escalated when accusations surfaced that the government intended to undermine Amhara’s defenses against neighboring regions. These accusations have been denied by the government.

In response to the escalating violence, Ethiopia’s government declared a state of emergency and deployed troops to the frontlines. However, spokespersons for the government and military have not yet commented on the recent developments in Gondar and Lalibela.

To gain insights into the intense fighting, a Fano militiaman reports that the ENDF, supported by anti-riot police and pro-government militiamen, succeeded in driving out the Fano fighters from Gondar on Tuesday. The militiaman notes the intensity of the battle, with the ENDF employing tanks, while their fighters were armed only with Kalashnikov rifles.

Local officials and residents in Gondar have also confirmed that the military now has significant control over the city. In Lalibela, two residents report that ENDF troops entered the town on Wednesday morning, following fierce fighting on the outskirts the previous day. In Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, calm has reportedly returned after several days of unrest.

While details regarding casualties remain scarce, residents of Lalibela mentioned that over a dozen combatants have lost their lives in recent days. However, further information about the human toll of the conflict has yet to emerge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the significance of the Ethiopian military’s recent territorial gains in Amhara?

A: The Ethiopian military’s successful retaking of major towns in Amhara signifies a significant breakthrough in the ongoing conflict, marking the first major advance for the government forces since the start of the fighting.

Q: Who are the Fano militia?

A: The Fano militia is a part-time armed group that draws volunteers from the local Amhara population. They were initially aligned with the Ethiopian National Defence Force during the Tigray war but later experienced a deterioration in relations with the government over accusations of undermining Amhara’s defenses.

Q: What was the cause of the recent security crisis in Ethiopia?

A: The security crisis in Ethiopia’s Amhara region emerged in the aftermath of a two-year civil war in the northern Tigray region. The conflict intensified as tensions rose between the Fano militia and the federal government regarding the alleged weakening of Amhara’s defenses against neighboring regions.

Q: How has the Ethiopian government responded to the conflict?

A: In response to the escalating violence, the government of Ethiopia declared a state of emergency and dispatched troops to the frontlines. The recent territorial gains by the ENDF in Gondar and Lalibela reflect the government’s efforts to regain control and stabilize the situation in Amhara.

Sources:

– Reuters: [URL]