Ethiopian Forces Achieve Major Victory in Gondar City, Amhara

Ethiopian federal forces have achieved a significant breakthrough, successfully ousting Fano rebels from Gondar, the second largest city in Amhara. The military’s success in Gondar marks a turning point, as they were overwhelmed by Fano militiamen during the initial outbreak of clashes in early August.

Gondar, a large city in the Amhara region, had been engulfed in intense fighting until the recent push by Ethiopian forces. Residents and members of the militia have confirmed that most of Gondar is now under the control of the military, with the city center witnessing the entry of troops on Tuesday afternoon.

The Amhara regional administration initially announced the liberation of Gondar and the regional capital, Bahir Dar, from Fano through a statement on their Facebook page. However, the statement has since been removed, raising questions about the current situation.

According to a Fano fighter from Gondar who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), supported by anti-riot police and pro-government militiamen, utilized tanks during the intense fighting. In contrast, the Fano fighters relied on Kalashnikov rifles.

The unrest in Amhara has become the most serious security crisis in Ethiopia since the Tigray civil war ended last year. Due to the escalation of violence, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared a state of emergency in Amhara, set to last for six months.

Fano is a part-time militia that conscripts volunteers from the local population. Although they were initially allied with the ENDF during the Tigray conflict, relations deteriorated over accusations that the federal government sought to weaken Amhara’s defense against neighboring regions. The government, however, denies such claims.

Amhara authorities released a statement reassuring the public that peace and stability were returning to all areas of the region. Yet, the ongoing violence has posed challenges to humanitarian operations in the area, as noted by the World Health Organization.

In response to the situation, Ethiopian Airlines canceled flights to Bahir Dar and suspended operations in the entire Amhara region, emphasizing the security concerns.

The clashes in Amhara have drawn international attention, with countries like the United States expressing concern. Additionally, Australia, Britain, and Spain have advised their citizens against traveling to Amhara due to the volatile situation.

FAQs

1. What is the significance of Ethiopian forces pushing Fano rebels out of Gondar?

The successful removal of Fano rebels from Gondar by Ethiopian federal forces is a crucial achievement, marking a turning point in the conflict in Amhara. It demonstrates the military’s ability to regain control in the region.

2. How did Ethiopian forces manage to retake Gondar?

Ethiopian forces, supported by anti-riot police and pro-government militiamen, utilized tanks during the intense fighting in Gondar. Their coordinated efforts and superior firepower led to the successful expulsion of Fano fighters from the city.

3. What is the relationship between Fano and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF)?

Fano was once an ally of the ENDF during the Tigray war. However, their relationship deteriorated as they accused the federal government of undermining Amhara’s defenses against neighboring regions. The government denies these allegations.

4. How has the ongoing violence impacted humanitarian operations in Amhara?

The violence has made it challenging to carry out humanitarian operations effectively in the region, hampering efforts to provide essential assistance to those in need.

