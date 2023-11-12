Ethiopian Airstrike Claims 26 Lives in Amhara Region

An airstrike in Ethiopia’s restive Amhara region resulted in the loss of 26 lives and left over 55 individuals injured, according to a senior health official. The incident occurred in the bustling town square of Finote Selam, where tensions have escalated due to clashes between local militia members and the country’s military.

The Ethiopian government had recently regained control over key Amhara towns through the use of force, as it sought to dismantle local militias. The airstrike, which struck the heart of the Finote Selam community, caused significant casualties, with 22 people dying at the scene and several survivors requiring amputations.

While two residents claimed that the airstrike targeted a truck carrying civilians returning from delivering food to the Fano militia, this account remains unverified. The federal government spokesperson has refrained from commenting on the incident.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, a state-appointed body, has acknowledged reports of airstrikes and shelling in Finote Selam and other Amhara towns, resulting in civilian casualties. Furthermore, it noted that attacks were also aimed at Amhara regional officials, resulting in the temporary collapse of local state structures.

In response to the escalating unrest, Ethiopia’s Cabinet declared a state of emergency in the Amhara region earlier this month. This has provided law enforcement with additional powers, including the ability to conduct arrests without a warrant and impose curfews. Moreover, reports suggest that authorities have been carrying out mass arrests of individuals of Amhara origin, leading to concerns about ethnic profiling.

The state of emergency measures have also been observed in the capital, Addis Ababa, where numerous individuals have been detained in police stations, schools, and makeshift detention centers. Lawyers have reported encounters with hundreds of detainees, with some arrested for alleged affiliation with the Fano militia.

Amidst the turmoil, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has called for a limited state of emergency, both temporally and geographically, to protect human rights and ensure that the emergency measures are proportionate to the situation. It is imperative that actions are taken to prevent the arbitrary targeting of individuals based on their ethnic background.

