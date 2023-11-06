Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia Collaborate on Investigation Into Alleged Migrant Killings

Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia have pledged to conduct a joint investigation following a report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) accusing Saudi border guards of killing Ethiopian migrants. The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry announced their commitment to promptly investigate the incident in collaboration with Saudi authorities. While the HRW report alleges “widespread and systematic” attacks on migrants crossing the border on foot, Saudi officials have dismissed the claims as unfounded.

The global response to the HRW report has been one of concern and calls for a thorough investigation. The European Commission intends to discuss the findings with both the Saudi government and the Houthi authorities in Yemen. The United States government and the United Nations have also voiced their support for a comprehensive investigation.

The migration route from the Horn of Africa, through the Gulf of Aden and Yemen, and into Saudi Arabia is a commonly used pathway by Ethiopian migrants. The International Organization for Migration estimates that approximately 750,000 Ethiopians currently reside in Saudi Arabia, with a significant portion entering the country without permits. In 2022, a repatriation initiative was initiated, with around 100,000 Ethiopian citizens expected to return home under an agreement between the two nations.

It is crucial to acknowledge the seriousness of the allegations and refrain from drawing conclusions until the investigation is complete. Maintaining good diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia is essential, as they both work together to uncover the truth behind the reported incidents.

The collaborative approach between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia in launching this joint investigation demonstrates their commitment to addressing human rights violations and finding solutions to prevent further tragedies. By actively engaging in the investigative process, they aim to foster transparency, accountability, and justice for those affected by these alleged atrocities.