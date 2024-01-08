Exploring the Impact of the Ethiopia-Somaliland Deal in the Horn of Africa

In a recent turn of events, the Horn of Africa has been shaken by a controversial agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The deal, which involves the leasing of part of Somaliland’s coastline to Ethiopia, has caused outrage in Somalia, with the country considering Somaliland as its own territory. The defence minister of Somaliland has even resigned in protest, highlighting the tensions surrounding this agreement.

Details of the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland have not been made public, leading to differing interpretations of its contents. However, it is believed that the deal grants Ethiopia access to the sea for commercial traffic through a port, although the specific port has not been specified. Additionally, there is a military aspect to the agreement, with Somaliland offering to lease a section of its coast to Ethiopia’s navy. In return, Somaliland will receive a share in Ethiopia Airlines.

The controversy surrounding the deal is rooted in the question of whether Ethiopia will recognize Somaliland as an independent state. While Somaliland’s President claimed that the agreement included a provision for future recognition, Ethiopia has not confirmed this. Instead, Ethiopia stated that the deal includes provisions to assess Somaliland’s efforts to gain recognition.

The deal has sparked outrage in Somalia, as it challenges the country’s territorial integrity. The idea that Somaliland can make deals or lease parts of its territory without the approval of Mogadishu is highly problematic for Somalia. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to defend the country and seek the support of allies to counter this perceived aggression. Protests have erupted in Mogadishu against the deal, with thousands expressing their opposition.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, declared independence from Somalia in 1991. Despite functioning as a separate political entity with its own institutions, currency, and police force, no country has officially recognized its independence. If Ethiopia were to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, it would have far-reaching implications for the Horn of Africa region.

Ethiopia’s interest in gaining access to the sea stems from its status as the most populous landlocked country in the world. The country lost its ports when Eritrea seceded in the 1990s. While Prime Minister Abiy has emphasized that Ethiopia’s intentions are peaceful, there are concerns that the country may resort to force to achieve its goal of sea access.

The international community has called for calm and mutual respect between Ethiopia and Somalia. The African Union and the United States have expressed concern over the tensions caused by the agreement. Turkey and Egypt have pledged their support for Somalia, highlighting the complex web of alliances in the Horn of Africa.

As this situation unfolds, it is clear that the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal has far-reaching implications for the region. The question of recognition and territorial integrity remains at the core of this controversy, with Somalia vehemently opposing any moves that challenge its authority over Somaliland. Only time will tell how this agreement will shape the future of the Horn of Africa.

