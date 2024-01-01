Ethiopia and Somaliland Forge New Partnership for Maritime Access

Ethiopia and Somaliland have recently signed an agreement that will grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera, breaking its reliance on neighboring Djibouti for maritime trade. This deal marks a significant milestone for landlocked Ethiopia, which has been cut off from the coast since Eritrea gained independence in 1993.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi have laid the groundwork for Ethiopia to utilize the port of Berbera. The Ethiopian Prime Minister celebrates this agreement as historic, as it opens up possibilities for Ethiopia to secure its access to the sea and diversify its seaport options.

In addition to providing a gateway to maritime trade, this partnership also strengthens the security, economic, and political ties between Ethiopia and Somaliland. As part of the agreement, Ethiopia will be the first nation to officially recognize Somaliland as an independent country, demonstrating a lasting commitment to their newfound alliance.

The agreement goes beyond port access, as Ethiopia will also gain access to a leased military base on the Red Sea. This will enable Ethiopia to conduct commercial marine operations in the region. Furthermore, Somaliland will acquire a stake in state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, although specific details have yet to be disclosed.

It is worth noting that Somaliland’s autonomy has not been widely recognized on the international stage, with Somalia maintaining that Somaliland is part of its territory. Nevertheless, this agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland showcases the potential for fruitful collaborations between neighboring nations that transcend geopolitical boundaries.

