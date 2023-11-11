Ethiopia Achieves Milestone in Blue Nile Megadam Project, Despite Opposition

Ethiopia made a significant announcement on Sunday, declaring the successful completion of the final phase of filling the reservoir for its massive hydroelectric power plant on the Blue Nile. The construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) kicked off in 2011, with Ethiopia viewing it as a crucial catalyst for its economic development.

With an estimated capacity of over 6,000 megawatts, Ethiopia envisions the GERD as a key player in the nation’s aspiration to become Africa’s leading power exporter. However, the project has faced vehement opposition from Egypt and Sudan, who perceive it as a major threat to their water supplies, which they consider vital.

In a departure from the customary statements, the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed celebrated the milestone on the social media platform X, which was previously known as Twitter. Abiy’s office hailed the completion of the fourth filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, emphasizing the national perseverance exhibited throughout the challenging endeavor.

The issue has sparked prolonged negotiations between the three countries involved. In a promising turn of events in July, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Prime Minister Abiy reached an agreement to finalize the terms for the dam’s filling and operation. This development raised hopes for a breakthrough in the discussions.

Nevertheless, Egypt’s foreign ministry voiced its concern on Sunday, stating that Ethiopia’s recent actions could impact the progress of the ongoing negotiations. The next round of talks, awaited with optimism for a concrete breakthrough, faces an additional burden due to Ethiopia’s latest move.

FAQs:

Q: What is the Blue Nile megadam project?

A: The Blue Nile megadam project is the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a hydroelectric power plant on the Blue Nile River. It is aimed at providing electricity for Ethiopia’s economic development.

Q: Why are Egypt and Sudan opposed to the project?

A: Egypt and Sudan view the Blue Nile megadam project as a potential threat to their essential water supplies, which they rely on for various purposes.

Q: What is the capacity of the GERD?

A: The estimated capacity of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is over 6,000 megawatts.

Sources:

– [Link to be added]