Ethiopia Faces Ongoing Atrocities Despite Ceasefire: A Call for Urgent Action

Ethiopia, a country that remains plagued by violence and conflict, is still grappling with widespread atrocities, war crimes, and crimes against humanity nearly a year after the signing of a ceasefire agreement. The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia has released a damning report highlighting the ongoing violence and the elusive nature of peace in the region.

The 21-page report meticulously documents the atrocities committed by all parties involved in the conflict since November 3, 2020. These crimes include mass killings, rape, starvation, the destruction of schools and medical facilities, forced displacement, and arbitrary detention. The situation in Ethiopia, particularly in Tigray, where the conflict is most intense, remains dire, with no comprehensive peace in sight.

The chair of the Commission, Mohamed Chande Othman, expressed deep concern over the situation, stating that while the agreement may have reduced the intensity of the conflict, it has not resolved the underlying issues or brought about a lasting peace. Violent confrontations have now escalated to a near-national scale, with reports of violations against civilians in the Amhara region and ongoing atrocities in Tigray. Other parts of the country, such as Oromia, also face risks of further atrocities and crimes.

One of the most distressing aspects highlighted in the report is the continuation of grave violations by Eritrean troops and Amhara militia members in Tigray. These violations include systematic rape and sexual violence against women and girls, directly contradicting the Federal Government’s own commitments on human rights and territorial integrity. The presence of Eritrean forces symbolizes not only a policy of impunity but also the Federal Government’s tolerance and support for these heinous acts.

The devastating consequences of these atrocities cannot be overstated. Entire communities have been ravaged, families have been torn apart, and trauma has proliferated on an individual and collective level, leaving scars that may persist for generations. The urgent need for a credible and inclusive process of truth, justice, reconciliation, and healing is crucial to restoring the shattered fabric of society.

Unfortunately, the Ethiopian government has failed to effectively prevent or investigate these violations. Instead, it has initiated a flawed transitional justice consultation process that overlooks the plight of victims. The commission found that the process has been rushed and inadequate, lacking victim engagement and the necessary independence of state institutions. Victims, including Ethiopian refugees in neighboring countries, remain skeptical of the government’s ability or willingness to carry out a credible process.

Ethiopia’s current transitional justice initiatives have been marked by dubious compliance, with the government attempting to evade international scrutiny by creating domestic mechanisms or instrumentalizing others. This strategy only serves to alleviate international pressure and hinder stronger engagement or investigation. Victims, numbering in the hundreds of thousands, deserve justice and accountability, which cannot be achieved if these practices persist.

The report also warns about the continuing presence of indicators and triggers for atrocity crimes, as outlined in the UN Framework of Analysis for Atrocity Crimes. The situation in Ethiopia remains highly volatile, with the risk of further large-scale atrocities looming. Additionally, the Commission highlights the alarming trend of securitization of the state, characterized by states of emergency and militarization without civilian oversight, often leading to severe violations.

The recent declaration of a six-month state of emergency in Ethiopia and the establishment of Command Posts in the Amhara region have only exacerbated the security situation. Reports of mass arbitrary detentions and drone strikes by the state have further escalated tensions and deepened concerns for stability not just within Ethiopia but also in the wider region.

Amidst these alarming developments, it is imperative that independent monitoring and investigations continue unabated. The truth must be uncovered, and those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable. The international community must remain vigilant and actively support efforts to bring about lasting peace, justice, and healing in Ethiopia.

FAQ:

Q: What atrocities have been committed in Ethiopia since the ceasefire?

A: The atrocities committed in the country include mass killings, rape, starvation, destruction of schools and medical facilities, forced displacement, and arbitrary detention.

Q: Has the ceasefire resolved the conflict in Ethiopia?

A: No, the ceasefire has not brought about a comprehensive peace in the country, particularly in the conflict-ridden region of Tigray.

Q: Who is responsible for the ongoing violations in Tigray?

A: Eritrean troops and Amhara militia members have been implicated in grave violations, including the systematic rape and sexual violence against women and girls.

Q: How has the government of Ethiopia responded to these violations?

A: The government has failed to effectively prevent or investigate the violations and has initiated a flawed transitional justice process that overlooks victims.

Q: What is the risk of further atrocities in Ethiopia?

A: The presence of indicators and triggers for atrocity crimes, as outlined by the UN Framework of Analysis for Atrocity Crimes, suggests a high risk of further large-scale atrocities in Ethiopia.

Q: Are there concerns about the securitization of the state in Ethiopia?

A: Yes, there is a worrisome trend of securitization, marked by the imposition of states of emergencies and the establishment of militarized structures without civilian oversight, which often leads to serious violations.

Sources: [United Nations Human Rights Council](https://www.ohchr.org)