Ethiopia: Urgent Need for Accountability and Justice in the Midst of Ongoing Conflict

A new report has shed light on the disturbing and ongoing atrocities occurring in Ethiopia since the start of the armed conflict in Tigray in November 2020. The International Commission of Human Rights Experts has documented mass killings, rape, starvation, destruction of vital infrastructure, forced displacement, and arbitrary detention committed by all parties involved in the conflict. The situation has escalated to the point where violent confrontations now pose a significant risk of further large-scale atrocities.

Chair Mohamed Chande Othman expressed grave concern about the widespread violations against civilians, not only in Tigray but also in the Amhara region. Reports of violations in Amhara include mass arbitrary detention and a state-sanctioned drone strike. The region has seen the implementation of a militarized “Command Post” system without civilian oversight, a structure that often leads to serious human rights abuses. The deteriorating security situation in Amhara and the presence of risk factors for atrocity crimes are deeply alarming.

The humanitarian needs in both Tigray and Amhara are dire. The surge of refugees from war-torn Sudan has added complexity to the already strained health assistance system in Amhara. The people of Amhara cannot bear another conflict, and their health and well-being depend on immediate intervention and support.

In Tigray, Commissioner Radhika Coomaraswamy highlighted the ongoing rape and sexual violence perpetrated by Eritrean forces. The presence of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia is not only a sign of impunity but also reflects the Federal Government’s implicit tolerance of such violations. The trauma caused by these atrocities in Tigray is predicted to persist for generations.

While accountability and justice are urgently needed, the commission raised concerns about the government’s flawed transitional justice process. Ethiopia’s government has failed to effectively prevent or investigate violations, leaving many victims overlooked and without recourse. A credible process of truth, justice, reconciliation, and healing is crucial to address these grave human rights abuses and bring about lasting change.

The International Commission of Human Rights Experts was established by the UN Human Rights Council in December 2021 to investigate violations committed in Ethiopia since the start of the Tigray conflict. Comprised of three independent human rights experts, the commission operates impartially and without financial compensation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are the main human rights violations occurring in Ethiopia?

A: The conflict in Ethiopia has been marked by mass killings, rape, starvation, destruction of key infrastructure, forced displacement, and arbitrary detention.

Q: Who is responsible for these human rights violations?

A: The International Commission of Human Rights Experts reports that all parties involved in the conflict are responsible for these violations.

Q: What regions in Ethiopia are most affected?

A: The Tigray region has experienced grave atrocities, including ongoing rape and sexual violence. The Amhara region has also witnessed mass arbitrary detention and a deteriorating security situation.

Q: Are there any efforts for accountability and justice in Ethiopia?

A: The commission calls for a credible process of truth, justice, reconciliation, and healing. However, it has raised concerns about the government’s flawed transitional justice process, which has overlooked many victims.

Q: What is the role of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts?

A: The commission was established by the UN Human Rights Council to impartially investigate violations committed in Ethiopia since the start of the Tigray conflict. Its three independent human rights experts work without compensation to shed light on these atrocities.