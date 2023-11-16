Ethiopia’s Reservoir Filled to Capacity, Triggering Controversy

Ethiopia announced on Sunday that it has successfully filled the reservoir of its hydroelectric power plant, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), located on the Blue Nile river. This final phase of filling has reignited tensions with Egypt, which has consistently opposed the construction of the dam.

The GERD, a colossal project that has been under construction since 2011, is set to be the largest dam in Africa and is projected to generate 6,000 megawatts of electricity, which would effectively double Ethiopia’s current output.

Egypt and Sudan have expressed concerns that the dam will disrupt their water supply. However, Ethiopia views it as a catalyst for economic development, particularly in a country where half of the population lacks access to electricity.

While Egypt suffers from severe water scarcity and heavily relies on the Nile for 97% of its water supply, Ethiopia maintains that the GERD will have no negative impact on downstream water flow.

Egypt strongly condemned Ethiopia’s announcement, labeling it an “illegal” and “unilateral” action. Both nations had engaged in rare talks in July, aimed at finalizing an agreement on dam filling and operation rules. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry stated that this latest development poses a challenge to the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope for substantial breakthroughs in the forthcoming rounds.

As the situation continues to unfold, concerns over water security in the region persist. The GERD remains a significant point of contention between Ethiopia and Egypt, highlighting the complex balance between economic development and environmental stewardship.

