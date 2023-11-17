Ethiopia Faces State of Emergency as Clashes Escalate

Ethiopia is currently grappling with a state of emergency in the region of Amhara, its second-largest region, following a series of clashes between the military and local Fano militias. This recent bout of fighting has become the country’s most severe security crisis since the conclusion of the two-year civil war in the neighboring Tigray region last year.

Seeking assistance from federal authorities to regain control, the regional government of Amhara officially declared a state of emergency. The decision was made due to the difficulty in managing the escalating violence through the regular legal system, according to a statement from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office.

With the state of emergency in effect, the government has been granted additional powers, including the ability to ban public gatherings, make arrests without warrants, and impose curfews. These measures are aimed at restoring order and stability amidst the ongoing clashes.

Amhara’s Fano militia, previously a crucial ally of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) during the Tigray war, has experienced strained relations with federal authorities. Recent attempts by the government to weaken regional paramilitary groups have contributed to the deterioration of their relationship. This has raised concerns among activists, who argue that such actions have made Amhara vulnerable to attacks from neighboring regions.

Reports from residents of Gondar, Amhara’s second-largest city, indicate intense fighting near the university. While the ENDF initially gained control, they were ultimately pushed back by the Fano militia. However, their advances into the city center were thwarted. These firsthand accounts highlight the severity of the clashes on the ground.

In an attempt to encircle Amhara’s capital, Bahir Dar, Fano militiamen allegedly captured the town of Merawi, situated 30 km (18 miles) south of Bahir Dar, according to an anonymous source within the militia. However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims, and the ENDF spokesperson has yet to provide any official comment on the matter.

To mitigate risks to their citizens, the governments of the United States and Canada have advised their nationals in Amhara to stay indoors. Additionally, the region has experienced disruption in mobile internet services, while Ethiopian Airlines has canceled flights to three out of its four airports in Amhara.

These recent clashes and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency are rooted in tensions between regional and federal authority, as well as long-standing grievances among ethnic groups. Ethiopia, with its 11 autonomous regions, has been navigating the challenges of centralizing power since Abiy Ahmed assumed office in 2018.

Source: Reuters