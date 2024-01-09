Ethiopia and Somaliland: A New Partnership Raises Tensions in the Horn of Africa

In a surprising turn of events, the recent agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has sparked controversy and raised tensions in the Horn of Africa. While the deal initially appeared to be a straightforward arrangement granting Ethiopia access to the port of Berbera in Somaliland, its implications have caused serious concerns.

Unlike other recognized countries, Somaliland is only a de facto state. However, the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland included a political prize that would have Ethiopia recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state. This move has led to repercussions, with the Somali government in Mogadishu recalling its ambassador to Addis Ababa and nullifying the agreement through a new law.

At the heart of the deal is the port of Berbera, which has undergone significant expansion by DP World, a port logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, had been pushing for sea access for months, which had raised concerns about a potential dispute with neighboring Eritrea. However, it was Mogadishu’s lack of control over Somaliland that came as a surprise when the agreement was reached.

Apart from using the port for international trade, Ethiopia also seeks to lease land from Somaliland to build a naval base. In return, Somaliland receives shares of Ethiopian Airlines and a promise of an in-depth assessment of its recognition efforts.

While the exact implications of the deal remain unclear, diplomatic reevaluation of Somaliland’s cause would likely weaken the Somali central government in Mogadishu. This prospect has sparked concerns about the destabilization of the region, especially considering past conflicts between Ethiopia and Somalia during the Siad Barre administration.

However, experts believe that armed confrontation between Ethiopia and Somalia is unlikely. Ethiopia’s military spending is considerably higher than Somalia’s, and Ethiopia is part of the coalition battling the Al-Shabab militant organization within Somalia. Rather than engaging in armed conflict, Somalia could focus on using international diplomacy and potentially working with other countries to destabilize Ethiopia indirectly.

The partnership between Ethiopia and Somaliland is also tied to regional geopolitics and the interests of external powers. Ethiopia and the UAE are not part of a Saudi-led security initiative founded in 2020, which has created two distinct camps in the region. The UAE’s involvement in the Yemeni civil war has allowed it to exert influence in the southern part of the country, while partnering with Ethiopia would extend its influence to the Gulf of Aden.

For Ethiopia, aligning with the UAE offers financial support and security advantages that could help consolidate power for Prime Minister Abiy. The country has been facing economic challenges and the opportunity for improved sea trade access through the port of Berbera could benefit its struggling economy.

Amid these complex power dynamics, Somaliland emerges as a potential beneficiary. Despite its unilateral declaration of independence in 1991, no country has officially recognized Somaliland. However, with Ethiopia’s reconsideration of its stance, there is hope that Somaliland could finally achieve international recognition.

The long-term effects of this partnership between Ethiopia and Somaliland remain uncertain. As tensions rise in the Horn of Africa, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in diplomatic dialogue and find mutually beneficial solutions. Only through peaceful cooperation can the region move towards stability and prosperity.

