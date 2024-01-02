Mogadishu, Somalia – In an unprecedented move, Ethiopia, a landlocked country, has taken a significant step towards reclaiming access to the sea. A historic agreement was signed today in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, granting Ethiopia access to the Somaliland coastline.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Ethiopia plans to lease a 20-kilometer stretch of land along the Somaliland coastline to establish a marine force base, expanding its influence beyond its landlocked borders.

This momentous agreement not only reinforces the security, economic, and political partnership between Ethiopia and Somaliland but also holds the promise of a future where Ethiopia recognizes Somaliland as an independent nation.

With a population exceeding 120 million, Ethiopia stands as the most populous landlocked country globally. However, the lack of seaborne access has constrained its economic growth and potential. This new agreement marks a groundbreaking milestone that could reshape Ethiopia’s geopolitical standing in the region.

FAQ:

Q: What does this agreement entail?

A: The agreement grants Ethiopia the lease of a 20-kilometer stretch of land along the Somaliland coastline to establish a marine force base.

Q: What are the benefits of this agreement?

A: This agreement strengthens the security, economic, and political partnership between Ethiopia and Somaliland. It also opens the possibility of Ethiopia recognizing Somaliland as an independent country in the near future.

Q: Why is access to the sea significant for Ethiopia?

A: As a landlocked country, Ethiopia has faced limitations in terms of trade and economic growth. Gaining seaborne access provides new opportunities for import and export, boosting the country’s economic potential.

However, reactions to this groundbreaking agreement have been mixed. Somalia, which does not recognize Somaliland as an independent state, holds the position that Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable. Officials from Somalia have expressed their concerns and emphasized that any military pact or agreement related to port leasing should be the prerogative of the Federal Government of Somalia.

While this agreement may face resistance and challenges, it marks a significant turning point for Ethiopia’s maritime ambitions. With the cooperation and partnership between Ethiopia and Somaliland continuing to evolve, a new era of regional connectivity, security, and economic prosperity may be on the horizon.

