New Dynamics in Ethiopia’s Pursuit of Port Access

Ethiopia and Eritrea, two neighboring nations with a complex history, have been in the global spotlight since signing a historic peace deal in 2018. This agreement, spearheaded by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, brought an end to decades of conflict and earned him international recognition.

However, recent developments suggest that the peace and progress achieved in the past could be at risk. At the heart of the concerns is Ethiopia’s pursuit of access to the port of Assab on the Red Sea, situated in Eritrea. Ethiopia has long desired a direct route to the Red Sea, as its access to the Assab port was severely limited due to a border war in 1998.

To overcome this hindrance, Ethiopia has been making use of the neighboring country Djibouti for its trade activities. But the Ethiopian government believes that having its own port on the Red Sea would greatly benefit its economic development and overall national interests.

Prime Minister Abiy has repeatedly emphasized the importance of accessing a port for Ethiopia’s growth. He sees the Red Sea and the Nile as crucial factors that will play a role in determining the country’s future. Abiy has acknowledged the need for open discussions regarding the port and has even mentioned the possibility of using force if peaceful means fail. However, in a recent speech, he expressed a more peaceful approach towards resolving the issue.

Critics argue that Abiy’s renewed focus on the port could be a diversionary tactic to shift public attention away from internal economic and military challenges. Some experts believe that he is using this issue to solidify his political position ahead of a general election, as securing access to the port would bolster Ethiopia’s economic standing and increase his legitimacy.

Furthermore, Abiy’s pursuit of the port is rooted in nationalist sentiments, as he questions the legitimacy of Eritrea’s unilateral declaration of independence in the early 1990s. He argues that while Ethiopia may not need the entirety of Eritrea, it deserves a port that rightfully belongs to them.

Despite these intentions, it remains unclear whether Abiy will be successful in his pursuit of port access. Some political analysts believe that a military intervention is unlikely and that Abiy lacks the capacity to execute such a plan. Additionally, the recent conflict in Tigray, in which Eritrea supported the Ethiopian government, has strained relations between the two nations, casting doubt on the long-term sustainability of the friendship.

The situation in the region continues to evolve, and the pursuit of port access remains a contentious issue. As tensions persist, it is essential for all parties involved to seek peaceful and diplomatic solutions that prioritize the well-being and prosperity of the region as a whole.

