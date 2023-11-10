Suspected Air Strike in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region Raises Concerns Over escalating Violence

A recent suspected air strike in Ethiopia’s Amhara region has resulted in the tragic death of at least 26 people, according to a hospital official. The strike, which occurred in Finote Selam, marks one of the deadliest attacks in the region, which has been grappling with internal conflict between the army and a paramilitary force known as Fano.

The situation in Amhara has drawn “grave concern” from Ethiopia’s human rights commission due to the escalation of violence. The government, under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, declared a six-month state of emergency in the region on August 4th, further emphasizing the severity of the crisis.

The root cause of the conflict can be traced back to Fano’s accusations that the federal government is attempting to weaken Amhara’s defenses. This ongoing dispute has exacerbated tensions and led to a breakdown in relations between the two parties. The deployment of the federal army was deemed necessary to restore order and disarm Fano, who had refused to lay down their weapons.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victims arrived at the hospital wearing either civilian or traditional clothing, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the attack. Reports indicate that the casualties range from a 13-year-old child to the elderly, highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives.

While the immediate aftermath of the suspected air strike remains shrouded in uncertainty, it is essential for all conflicting parties to prioritize a ceasefire and prioritize peaceful negotiations. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has called for an end to all alleged violations of human rights laws in the region.

The ongoing violence in Amhara has not only resulted in loss of life but has also prompted the Israeli government to evacuate its citizens and Jewish community members from the area. The situation is unsettling, and urgent measures are required to de-escalate the conflict and restore stability to the region.

As the worst crisis Ethiopia has faced since the Tigray civil war, it is crucial for the international community and stakeholders to intervene and facilitate dialogue between the conflicting parties. Only through peaceful means can a sustainable solution be achieved, enabling Amhara and Ethiopia as a whole to move towards a future of stability, unity, and shared prosperity.