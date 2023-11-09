Ethiopian Official Accuses Militiamen of Attempted Overthrow Amidst Growing Unrest

In the midst of ongoing clashes between Fano militiamen and the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) in the Amhara region, a senior Ethiopian official has accused the militiamen of seeking to overthrow both the regional and federal governments. The fighting, which began several days ago, has escalated to the point where a state of emergency has been declared.

Residents in Gondar, the second-largest city in Amhara, reported hearing heavy weapons fire that lasted well into Monday morning. The situation is rapidly evolving, with the conflict now posing the most significant security crisis in Ethiopia since the conclusion of the Tigray civil war last November.

Temesgen Tiruneh, the director general of Ethiopia’s national intelligence service, has confirmed that the militia fighters have gained control over some towns and districts. In an official statement, he revealed that these forces have the intention of forcefully overthrowing the regional government and subsequently advancing towards the federal system.

To combat the unfolding crisis, a state of emergency has been issued, granting the security services expanded powers. These powers include imposing curfews, restricting movement, banning the carrying of weapons, prohibiting public gatherings, and conducting arrests and searches without warrants.

In response to the unrest, the government has already initiated arrests of those believed to be behind the violence. The Fano militia, which was previously allied with the ENDF during the Tigray war, has seen its relationship with the federal authorities deteriorate, particularly in light of recent attempts to weaken regional paramilitary groups. Some activists argue that this has left Amhara vulnerable to attacks from neighboring regions.

Tensions have been escalating in Amhara since April, when protests erupted after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered the disbandment of security forces from all 11 regions in Ethiopia. The government claims this move is essential for national unity but has been accused of undermining regional security, specifically in Amhara.

As the unrest unfolds, the Ethiopian government continues to grapple with a precarious security situation. Immediate and effective measures will be necessary to quell the violence and prevent further destabilization of the region.