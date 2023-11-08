Amhara Militia and Ethiopian Army Clash Sparks Regional Unrest

An intense clash between the Amhara militia and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has triggered a wave of unrest in the Amhara region. The recent conflict, marked by heavy weapons fire and ongoing clashes, has led to the declaration of a state of emergency.

While the Ethiopian government accuses the Amhara militia, known as Fano, of attempting to overthrow both regional and federal governments, the situation highlights a deeper division that has been simmering for some time. The relationship between the Fano militia and the ENDF, previously allies during the civil war in the Tigray region, has grown strained.

The disintegration of their alliance stems from federal authorities’ recent efforts to weaken regional paramilitary groups, including the Amhara militia. This, according to activists, has left Amhara vulnerable to attacks from neighboring regions. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s decision to disband security forces from all regions and integrate them into the central police or army elicited violent protests in Amhara back in April.

Protesters expressed fear that this move would undermine their region’s security, while the government defended it as a necessary step towards national unity. The growing tension escalated to the point where the Fano militia, perceiving a threat to their autonomy and security, took control of some towns and districts.

The state of emergency declaration grants the security services considerable powers, including imposing curfews, restricting movement, banning weapons and sharp objects, prohibiting public gatherings, and carrying out arrests and searches without warrants.

As the clashes persist and the unrest deepens, it becomes increasingly clear that this conflict between the Amhara militia and the Ethiopian army is not an isolated incident but a manifestation of broader regional discontent and fears of encroachment from outside forces.

The Ethiopian government has already begun arresting those believed to be behind the unrest; however, the resolution of this crisis may require a more comprehensive approach, addressing underlying grievances and finding a way to restore trust between the central government, regional militias, and the Amhara population. Without such interventions, the security crisis in the Amhara region threatens to destabilize Ethiopia further.