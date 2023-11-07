Eswatini’s Unique Parliamentary Elections: Navigating Democracy in an Absolute Monarchy

Amidst a backdrop of pro-democracy protests and criticism, the people of Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, are casting their votes in parliamentary elections. However, in a distinct departure from conventional political systems, candidates are not permitted to run for political parties. This unconventional approach has drawn criticisms from skeptics who view the elections as a charade to legitimize the absolute monarchy.

The process entails more than half a million registered voters electing 59 members to the lower house of parliament. However, these elected representatives hold only an advisory role and lack tangible power in shaping the nation’s policies. Furthermore, King Mswati III, who ascended the throne at the age of 18 in 1986, holds the authority to select an additional 10 representatives.

The absence of political parties in Eswatini’s political landscape dates back to 1973. Since then, individuals seeking elected positions must run as independent candidates in these parliamentary elections, which occur every five years. The monarchy’s suppression of dissent and the use of a political nomination system, where traditional chiefs choose candidates, often results in elected officials who are aligned with the monarchy’s interests.

Skepticism looms large among some Swazis as they question whether these elections will truly bring about any substantive change. The parliament lacks the power to hold the executive or the king accountable. The king, in his capacity, appoints the cabinet, prime minister, judges, approves laws proposed by the parliament, and wields control over all of Eswatini’s security forces. The political system seems to perpetuate a structure where accountability and checks on executive power are nonexistent.

The limitations of the parliamentary system have sparked criticism and opposition within Eswatini. Outspoken critics of King Mswati III, such as journalist Zweli Martin Dlamini, have faced repeated legal prosecution. Additionally, some opposition lawmakers have been detained or forced into exile for advocating democratic governance.

While Eswatini has recently grappled with student-led protests that evolved from concerns over police brutality to demands for political reform, the government has firmly maintained its position. The Human Rights Watch reports that at least 46 individuals lost their lives in clashes between security forces and protesters. However, the government disputes this figure, asserting that the police were responding to violent attacks.

King Mswati III, as the elections commenced, downplayed criticisms against his government and emphasized the need for peace and development. Critics have long scrutinized the king’s opulent and polygamous lifestyle while poverty remains a persistent issue in the country, with over a third of the population living below the international poverty line.

As the election results are anticipated to be announced in the coming days, Eswatini faces a distinctive challenge of reconciling its complex political dynamics with the aspirations for democracy expressed by some of its citizens.