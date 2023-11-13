Estonian Prime Minister Under Fire for Husband’s Russian Business Ties

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, is facing growing calls for her resignation amidst revelations about her husband’s indirect business links to Russia. The media in Estonia recently uncovered that her husband, Arvo Hallik, had been involved with a company that conducted business in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Kallas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, had previously urged all European Union companies to cease doing business with Russia following the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. In response to the controversy, Hallik announced his decision to divest his 25% stake in Stark Logistics, a trucking company that had collaborations with a subsidiary involved in Russia. He also stated that he would step down from his positions as the company’s chief financial officer and board member.

The opposition has called for Kallas to step down, while members of the coalition government have demanded further clarification regarding Hallik’s activities. Despite the pressure, Hallik reiterated that his wife had no knowledge of his business ventures. The Estonian internal security service confirmed that companies associated with the prime minister’s husband had not violated any sanctions.

Stark Logistics, the trucking company in question, has continued its operations with a subsidiary conducting business in Russia. However, the legality of these activities has not been called into question, as KAPO, the Estonian internal security service, confirmed no sanctions were violated.

Hallik also defended his wife’s loan of 350,000 euros ($377,000) to his holding company, which ultimately owned the stake in Stark. He clarified that the loan was utilized for various financial investments, yet the specific details of these investments had not been discussed.

The opposition Center Party group, known for its support among Estonia’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority, is reportedly contemplating a motion of no confidence against Kallas. Party chairman Tanel Kiik criticized the situation, asserting that the scandal had severely tarnished the reputation of the Estonian state.

Even President Alar Karis, a member of the junior partner Social Democrats within the coalition, has called on Kallas to provide an explanation for the circumstances surrounding her husband’s business connections.

Kallas, who leads the pro-business, center-right Reform Party, assumed the position of prime minister in January 2021 and won re-election in March with over 31% of the vote, largely due to her strong stance on imposing sanctions on Russia.

Estonia, having endured decades of occupation by the Soviet Union and sharing a significant border with Russia, has been a staunch advocate for EU sanctions against Russia and continues to prioritize its relationship with Ukraine.

