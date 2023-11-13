Estonia Seeks International Cooperation in Investigation of Severed Baltic Sea Telecom Cables

Estonia has reached out to Chinese authorities to seek their cooperation in the ongoing investigation into the deliberate sabotage of two telecom cables under the Baltic Sea. This incident, which occurred on October 8, has raised concerns about energy security in the Nordic region and prompted increased NATO patrolling in the Baltic Sea.

Preliminary findings from Finnish investigators suggest that the damage to the gas pipeline and telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia was a result of deliberate interference. Furthermore, another underwater telecoms cable between Estonia and Sweden was also partially impaired during the same incident, indicating a coordinated effort.

Data from MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking and maritime analytics provider, revealed that two vessels, the Hong-Kong-flagged NewNew Polar Bear and the Russia-flagged Sevmorput, were present at all three sites at the time of the damage. While Estonian investigators are examining the role of these vessels, it is yet to be determined whether the damage was intentional or due to negligence.

In light of these developments, Estonia has proactively contacted Chinese authorities to encourage cooperation in the investigation. The objective is to ensure an impartial and thorough examination of the incident. Contrary to prior reports, there has been no necessity to involve Russia in the investigation.

Responding to the incident, China has called for an objective and fair investigation into the damage to the gas pipeline. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that the Chinese vessel was operating normally in the relevant waters and faced no abnormalities during that time.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s denial of any involvement in the incident. Peskov condemned any threats made against Russia, in response to a Latvian President’s suggestion of closing the Baltic Sea to shipping if Moscow was found responsible.

As the investigation continues, Estonia, Finland, and Latvia, all NATO members, remain committed to ensuring the security of their energy infrastructure. International cooperation and transparency will be crucial in resolving this issue and preventing similar incidents in the future.

