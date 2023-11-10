Estonia’s Telecommunications Cable Damage Linked to Baltic Sea Pipeline Incident

A recent incident involving damage to a telecommunications cable in the Baltic Sea has now been linked to the damage to a pipeline and cable between Estonia and Finland. Initial suspicions point to deliberate sabotage, prompting investigations by both Finnish and Estonian authorities.

The incident occurred on October 8 when a subsea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia were damaged. Finnish investigators have been looking into the pipeline incident, while Tallinn is focusing on the cable incident. Last week, Sweden reported that a third link had been damaged around the same time as the other two.

Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the cable damage was caused by external force or tampering. Estonian officials believe that the damage to the gas pipeline and communications cable between Finland and Estonia is related to the damage to the communications cable between Sweden and Estonia. However, further details linking the two incidents have not been disclosed by the government.

Estonia has emphasized that it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions. Nonetheless, they have determined that the damage to the Finland-Estonia links was caused by human actions. Estonian State prosecutor Triinu Olev stated that if evidence suggests the damage to the communication cable between Estonia and Sweden was also caused by human actions, ongoing criminal proceedings will be expanded to thoroughly investigate the circumstances.

The incidents have raised concerns regarding energy supply security in the wider Nordic region, prompting NATO to increase patrols in the Baltic Sea. NATO has deployed a mine-sweeping vessel and increased air surveillance. Finnish investigators are currently focusing on the role of the Chinese NewNew Polar Bear container vessel in the damage to the Balticonnector gas pipeline and nearby cable. Estonia, on the other hand, is examining two ships, the NewNew Polar Bear and Russia’s Sevmorput, in connection with the telecoms cable incidents.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the damage. In 2022, explosions damaged the larger Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, an act that authorities deemed deliberate sabotage. Although the culprits behind the attack remain unclear, this incident further highlights the vulnerability of energy infrastructure in the region.

As investigations continue, it is essential for international cooperation and comprehensive inquiries to shed light on the circumstances surrounding these incidents. The security and reliability of energy supplies are crucial for the stability and prosperity of the Nordic region and its neighboring countries.