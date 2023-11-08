Flaming cars, violent clashes, and numerous detentions have marred Eritrean diaspora festivals in Europe and North America. These attacks on festivals held by Eritrean exiles, whom the government dismisses as “asylum scum,” are indicative of the deep divisions within the diaspora community. As Eritrea commemorates 30 years of independence, many events have been marred by violence, allegedly fueled by dissatisfaction with the repressive government and concerns that proceeds from these festivals support the regime.

Eritrea, often referred to as the “North Korea of Africa,” has long faced criticism for being one of the world’s most repressive countries. The lack of elections, absence of a free press, and the mandatory military service with no end date contribute to the discontent that drives Eritrean citizens to flee. President Isaias Afwerki has been in power since Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, ruling without democratic processes.

The spate of clashes at Eritrean festivals highlights the deep-rooted animosity between supporters of the Eritrean government and those seeking change. Eritrea’s government vehemently denounces those who flee, accusing the West of trying to weaken the country by encouraging depopulation. Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel claimed that the attacks on festivals were part of a larger strategy, calling them an “abject failure of asylum scum.”

The divide within the diaspora community is further emphasized by the creation of the Brigade Nhamedu, a separate group that seeks to counter the Eritrean government’s alleged hate speech and war propaganda. Beyene Gerezgiher, a member of the Eritrean community in Europe, stated that the Brigade Nhamedu aims to promote regime change through “lawful democracy” and international cooperation.

While the government and some state-backed media have attempted to blame ethnic Tigrayans from northern Ethiopia for the unrest, advocates have refuted this claim. The clashes during festivals indicate a growing movement against the long-standing dictatorship in Asmara, the capital of Eritrea. Supporters argue that these events are not merely festivals but rather platforms for teaching hate speech to children.

Although some Eritrean festivals have been held without incident, the volatile clashes and injuries highlight the tension and frustration within the global Eritrean diaspora. The Eritrean government actively encourages financial contributions from diaspora members, urging them to support its activities back home. As the diaspora community grapples with these internal divisions, the clashes at festivals demonstrate the ongoing struggle for change and the resilience of those who seek a brighter future for Eritrea.