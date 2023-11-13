Eritreans in Israel: A Divided Community with a Troubling Past

In what can only be described as a chaotic scene, rival groups of Eritrean migrants clashed in Tel Aviv on Saturday, marking a concerning turn of events for a community that has long been neglected and divided amongst themselves. The violence erupted between those who support the autocratic regime in Eritrea and those who oppose it.

To understand the roots of this conflict, it is important to go back to 2005-2012, when tens of thousands of Africans, predominantly from war-torn Sudan and dictatorial Eritrea, fled to Israel through its border with Egypt. They sought safety and job opportunities after a violent crackdown on a refugee demonstration in Cairo by Egyptian forces. Many risked their lives to cross the desert border into Israel, hoping for a better future.

Initially, Israel turned a blind eye to their influx, and many Eritreans took up menial jobs in the hospitality industry. However, as their numbers grew to approximately 60,000, a backlash ensued, with calls to expel them from the country. In response, Israel completed a border barrier in 2012, effectively stopping the influx.

Today, Eritreans make up the majority of the African asylum-seekers in Israel, numbering around 17,000 out of the total 30,000. Most of them claim to have fled their home country due to danger and persecution under an autocratic regime. Eritrea, often referred to as the “North Korea of Africa,” is notorious for its forced lifetime military conscription and dire human rights record.

President Isaias Afwerki has ruled Eritrea since its independence in 1993, and under his leadership, there have been no elections, limited media freedom, and mandatory exit visas. Many young people are forcibly recruited into indefinite military service. These oppressive conditions have forced many Eritreans to seek asylum in Israel, fearing death if they were to return.

The recent clashes in Tel Aviv highlight the stark division within the Eritrean community itself. The violence broke out during an official Eritrean government event, where supporters of the regime dressed in red clashed with opponents dressed in blue. The clashes quickly escalated, leaving over 150 people injured, including 30 police officers. Police, caught off guard by the intensity of the protests, resorted to live fire in extreme cases.

This incident underscores the need for better preparedness and understanding of the complex dynamics within the Eritrean community in Israel. It is crucial for authorities to take such warnings seriously and ensure the safety of all residents.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel: https://www.timesofisrael.com/eritreans-in-israel-long-neglected-divided-amongst-themselves-and-dividing-society/