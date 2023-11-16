Israeli Prime Minister Calls for Deportation of Eritrean Migrants Involved in Violent Clashes

After a series of violent clashes between groups of Eritrean migrants in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the immediate deportation of those involved. He has also ordered a plan to remove all African migrants from the country.

The clashes, which took place in Israel’s capital, resulted in numerous injuries and extensive property damage. Supporters and opponents of Eritrea’s government faced off, using weapons such as construction lumber, pieces of metal, and rocks. Israeli police attempted to control the situation by using riot gear, tear gas, stun grenades, and live rounds.

This violent incident reignited the ongoing debate over the issue of migrants in Israel. Proponents of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan argue that the presence of migrants is a reason to limit the power of the courts, claiming that they have hindered efforts to remove them. However, international law prevents the forcible deportation of migrants to countries where their safety is at risk.

Netanyahu expressed his desire for harsh measures against the rioters and called for the immediate deportation of those involved in the clashes. He also requested plans from his ministers for the removal of all other illegal infiltrators. The Prime Minister emphasized that he believes deporting supporters of the Eritrean government will not pose a problem.

Currently, there are approximately 25,000 African migrants living in Israel, mainly from Sudan and Eritrea. While some claim asylum and cite fleeing conflict or repression, Israel predominantly views them as economic migrants and does not recognize them as asylum seekers. Thus, the country argues that it has no legal obligation to provide them with residency.

To encourage the departure of migrants, Israel has employed various strategies such as sending them to remote prisons, withholding part of their wages until they agree to leave, or offering cash payments to those willing to relocate to other African countries. Critics argue that these tactics are coercive in nature.

Supporters of the migrants contend that Israel, a nation established by Jewish refugees who fled persecution during the Holocaust, should provide a welcoming environment for those seeking asylum. However, opponents claim that the presence of migrants has led to increased crime rates in low-income neighborhoods in southern Tel Aviv where they have settled.

It is worth noting that the clashes occurred as Eritrean government supporters gathered to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their ruler’s ascent to power near the Eritrean embassy in south Tel Aviv. Eritrea is widely criticized for its abysmal human rights record, and migrants in Israel fear persecution and death if they are forced to return.

While critics of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan see it as an attempt to consolidate power and limit judicial oversight, supporters argue that it aims to restore authority to elected officials and counter what they perceive as an interventionist and liberal-leaning justice system.

