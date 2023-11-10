Eritrean Asylum Seekers Clash at Tel Aviv Protest

TEL AVIV – Violent clashes erupted on Saturday in Tel Aviv between Eritrean asylum seekers and police during a protest outside an event sponsored by the Eritrean Embassy. Approximately 150 asylum seekers and dozens of police officers were injured during the melee.

The protests were part of a series of global festivals celebrating 30 years of Eritrean independence. However, these festivals have been met with opposition from critics of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, who is known for his oppressive rule.

Israeli police in riot gear and on horseback struggled to control the situation as protesters vandalized property, grappled with officers, and damaged vehicles. Sixteen protesters were seriously injured, with 11 gunshot victims requiring medical treatment.

To restore order, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the deployment of additional police forces. By the afternoon, most of the protesters had been removed from the area and the situation was declared to be under control.

The majority of the Eritrean asylum seekers participating in the protest are refugees who fled forced conscription and repression in their home country. While some supporters of President Afwerki were present at the scene, fighting with government opponents, the main focus of the protests was to draw attention to the human rights abuses carried out under his leadership.

Similar clashes have occurred at Eritrean events in Europe and North America, with protesters and government supporters engaging in violence. Critics argue that these events serve as propaganda for the Eritrean government, which has been condemned as a “one-man dictatorship” by human rights groups.

The worsening repression in Eritrea has led to increased opposition among the Eritrean diaspora, particularly among young people. The government-sponsored festivals have been seen as insensitive and glorifying a war in which many lost their lives.

In Israel, where approximately 18,000 Eritreans reside, activists had warned police of the potential for violence and requested the cancellation of the event. However, their warnings went unheeded.

Eritreans who have fled to Israel face numerous challenges, as they are classified as “infiltrators” and subjected to restrictions on where they can live and work. The Israeli government has even offered financial incentives for African migrants to leave the country or face imprisonment if caught.

The clash in Tel Aviv highlights the ongoing struggles faced by Eritrean asylum seekers in their search for safety and a better life. As the international community acknowledges the need to address these issues, it is essential to promote dialogue and support efforts to improve the conditions of those fleeing persecution and repression.

FAQs

What sparked the clashes in Tel Aviv?

The clashes in Tel Aviv were sparked by protests held by Eritrean asylum seekers outside an event sponsored by the Eritrean Embassy, as part of celebrations marking 30 years of Eritrean independence.

Why are these protests significant?

The protests are significant because they shed light on the human rights abuses carried out under the leadership of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. Critics argue that these events serve as a propaganda platform for the government.

What challenges do Eritrean asylum seekers face in Israel?

Eritrean asylum seekers in Israel face numerous challenges, including restrictions on where they can live and work. They are classified as “infiltrators” by the Israeli government, which has offered financial incentives for them to leave the country or risk imprisonment if caught.

What is the international response to the situation?

The international community has recognized the need to address the challenges faced by Eritrean asylum seekers and promote dialogue to improve their conditions. Efforts are being made to provide support and find sustainable solutions to protect and assist those fleeing persecution and repression.

Sources:

– [Human Rights Watch](https://www.hrw.org/)

– [Haaretz](https://www.haaretz.com/)