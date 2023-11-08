Dozens Injured as Protest Against Eritrean Government Turns Violent in Tel Aviv

A violent clash erupted in Tel Aviv between Eritrean asylum seekers and Israeli police after a demonstration protesting an event organized by the Eritrean embassy in Israel spiraled out of control. The incident occurred outside a venue in south Tel Aviv where the Eritrean government event was scheduled to take place.

Hundreds of anti-government Eritreans gathered at the site, aiming to prevent the event from happening. The police intervened by declaring the gathering illegal and ordering the protesters to disperse. However, the situation quickly escalated as demonstrators began hurling rocks and wooden planks at officers.

In response, Israeli police used riot dispersal methods and mounted forces to clear the area, leading to clashes resulting in injuries on both sides. Shops in the vicinity were also vandalized during the chaos. The police, fearing for their safety, resorted to live fire against the rioters. According to official reports, 27 police officers sustained injuries during the incident.

A total of 38 people, including a dozen with gunshot wounds, were treated for injuries at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital. The clashes between Eritreans and the police, as well as between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime, continued in other parts of south Tel Aviv.

Israel is home to around 17,850 Eritrean asylum seekers, most of whom entered the country illegally through Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula years ago. They have settled in impoverished neighborhoods in Tel Aviv, the country’s economic capital.

Eritrea, which gained independence in 1993, has been under the authoritarian rule of President Isaias Afwerki. The country ranks poorly in terms of press freedom, human rights, civil liberties, and economic development, making it one of the most isolated states globally.

This incident highlights the tensions that can arise when diaspora communities openly express their opposition to their home country’s government while residing in a foreign land. It also raises questions about the challenges faced by asylum seekers in navigating their place within a society that may not always be receptive to their presence.