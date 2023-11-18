Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has made a significant pledge to rebuild the war-torn infrastructure of Gaza if a ceasefire is achieved. In a statement, Erdogan expressed his determination to compensate for the destruction caused by Israel during the ongoing conflict.

During a recent trip to Berlin, where he held talks with German leaders, Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s willingness to play an active role in the restoration and reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, water facilities, and energy systems. The country aims to provide essential aid and investment to help Gaza recover and regain its stability.

In addition, Erdogan called on Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to address the question of whether Israel possesses nuclear weapons. Turkey, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability, stressed the need for inspections to be conducted to ensure the veracity of Israel’s nuclear capabilities. The president stated that Turkey would closely monitor this issue to safeguard regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s intelligence agency has been tasked with investigating the situation of Israelis held hostage by Hamas. Erdogan confirmed that he had received a letter from the families of these hostages, requesting his intervention to secure their release. Asserting the importance of human rights and the well-being of all individuals involved, Turkey has taken a proactive stance to address this issue through diplomatic channels.

It is worth noting that Turkey has previously voiced its support for Hamas, rejecting the designation of the group as a terrorist organization. Erdogan has characterized Hamas as a “liberation group” and “mujahideen” fighting to protect their lands and people. Criticizing the Western world for its support of Israel’s retaliation against Hamas, the president criticized the hypocrisy of shedding tears for one side while disregarding the suffering endured by the other.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, joined the conversation, condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza as “a crime against humanity.” He denounced the targeting of Palestinian civilians, including children, patients, and the elderly, in schools, hospitals, and mosques. Fidan emphasized the need for accountability and justice in the face of such atrocities.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, Turkey remains committed to assisting Gaza’s recovery and advocating for a lasting ceasefire. Through its proactive approach, Turkey aims to contribute to regional stability and answer the pressing question of reconstructing Gaza’s war-ravaged infrastructure.

