Turkey’s President Urges Western Countries to Take Action in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Western countries to step up and take action to address the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a phone call with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of avoiding provocative steps that could further escalate the situation.

Erdoğan’s plea for action comes amidst growing concerns about the humanitarian crisis in the region. He urged the West to effectively address human rights violations in Gaza and fulfill their promises to Palestine over the years. This appeal reflects Erdoğan’s long-standing focus on Islamist ideology during his two-decade rule in Turkey.

In response to the call, Sunak’s office shared that the two leaders had expressed their concerns about the risk of violence spreading in the region and agreed to work together to prevent further escalation. They also highlighted the importance of facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensuring the protection of civilians caught up in the violence.

The Israeli retaliation to Hamas’ attack has sparked divisions within the EU, with leaders torn between showing unwavering support for Israel and advocating for restraint in their response. Meanwhile, Sunak has consistently expressed solidarity with Israel but has also emphasized the need for compliance with international law and the protection of innocent civilians.

However, the British government’s stance has faced criticism at home. Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, who has family members trapped in Gaza, accused the government of prioritizing Israeli lives over Palestinian lives.

Recognizing Erdoğan’s repeated offers to take on a mediating role, it is clear that he is positioning Turkey as a potential agent for peace in the region. By urging Western countries to take action and fulfill their obligations, Erdoğan is calling for a more proactive approach to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.