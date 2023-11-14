Erdogan and Putin Discuss Ukraine Grain Deal in Sochi Meeting

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, recently held discussions on the matter of Ukrainian grain exports during a meeting in Sochi. The meeting took place after Russia withdrew from a UN and Turkey-brokered agreement that permitted Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from its Black Sea ports amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Erdogan expressed optimism that the deal could be revived in the near future, saying, “As Turkey, we believe that we will reach a solution that will meet the expectations in a short time.” Putin, on the other hand, stated that Russia would be willing to restore the deal once restrictions on its own agricultural exports were lifted.

In response to allegations that Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal had contributed to a global food crisis, Putin emphasized that there was no physical shortage of food and that prices did not rise significantly following Russia’s exit.

Since terminating the agreement, Russia has been actively engaging with African countries to address concerns about the impact of the deal’s collapse on food security. Putin revealed that Russia was close to finalizing a deal with six African nations to supply them with up to 50,000 tonnes of grain. He also emphasized that Russia would handle logistics and supply the food free of charge.

The meeting between Putin and Erdogan was considered crucial for reaching an agreement on the grain deal, which has significant implications for global food supplies. Analysts predicted challenging negotiations, with Putin leveraging food as an economic weapon to secure concessions from Ukraine.

The abandoned agreement aimed to alleviate the global food crisis by allowing Ukraine to export grain from its ports despite the ongoing conflict. Both Russia and Ukraine are major players in the agricultural industry, particularly in markets for wheat, barley, corn, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed, and sunflower oil.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, recently sent concrete proposals to Russia to revive the deal. However, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that demands specified in the agreement had yet to be implemented under the previous deal. Further details were not provided.

Since exiting the grain deal in July, Russia has targeted Ukrainian ports with missile and drone strikes and warned that all vessels in the Black Sea could be treated as potential military targets. In response, Ukraine has initiated a humanitarian corridor along the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria as an alternate route.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What was the purpose of the Ukrainian grain deal?

The Ukrainian grain deal aimed to allow Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from its Black Sea ports during the ongoing conflict with Russia, thereby mitigating the global food crisis.

2. Why did Russia withdraw from the deal?

Russia withdrew from the deal due to restrictions on its own agricultural exports. The country has stated its willingness to revive the agreement once these restrictions are lifted.

3. How has Russia addressed concerns about the deal’s collapse affecting food security?

Russia has engaged with African countries to address concerns regarding the impact of the collapsed deal on food security. The country is close to finalizing a deal to supply Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea with up to 50,000 tonnes of grain.

4. What role did Putin and Erdogan play in the discussions?

Putin and Erdogan, as the respective Presidents of Russia and Turkey, held talks in Sochi to discuss the Ukrainian grain deal. Erdogan expressed optimism about reviving the agreement, while Putin emphasized that Russia would consider its restoration once their own export restrictions were lifted.

5. What has been Ukraine’s response to Russia’s actions?

Ukraine has established a humanitarian corridor along the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria as an alternate route in response to Russia’s targeting of Ukrainian ports. This corridor provides an alternative for vessels navigating the Black Sea.