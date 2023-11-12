Turkey Urges International Action to Alleviate Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his concern about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a recent phone call. Erdogan highlighted the need for Western countries to take a more active role in addressing the dire situation, emphasizing that their “silence” was only exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Erdogan’s office stated that he voiced his dismay over the escalating “savagery” towards Palestinian lands and the persistent loss of civilian lives. The Turkish President reiterated Turkey’s commitment as a NATO ally to work towards achieving stability and tranquility in the region.

In response to the Israeli town and kibbutzim attack by Hamas militants on October 7, Western countries have emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself, which has resulted in a massive loss of life. The subsequent heavy bombardment of Gaza by Israel has claimed thousands of lives, with the majority of victims being innocent civilians.

The Kremlin, in its statement following the call, noted that Putin and Erdogan shared common ground on the Israel-Palestinian issue. Both leaders emphasized the importance of implementing the well-known two-state solution, aiming to establish an independent Palestine living side by side with Israel in peace and security.

This urgent call for action by Turkey serves as a reminder that the international community must not remain silent in the face of such a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The plight of the Palestinian people demands immediate attention and assistance from Western nations, who possess the influence and resources to alleviate the suffering.

