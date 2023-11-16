Turkish President Calls for a New Constitution Amid Judicial Crisis

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has entered the midst of a growing judicial crisis by advocating for the creation of a new constitution. This move comes in response to an extraordinary clash between two of Turkey’s top courts, which has sparked a debate over the rule of law in the country. Demonstrations against the judiciary’s actions have taken place in Ankara, with critics accusing the appeals Court of Cassation of constitutional violations.

The unusual turn of events began when the Constitutional Court ruled that imprisoned parliamentarian Can Atalay should be released. In a striking twist, the Court of Cassation, the highest appeals court, stated that the Constitutional Court’s decision was itself unconstitutional. Legal experts admit that predicting the outcome of this unprecedented standoff is challenging.

President Erdogan expressed his disappointment with the Constitutional Court’s recent decisions and emphasized the urgent need for a new constitution while speaking to reporters. This move has drawn criticism from opposition parties, including the main opposition party CHP, who view it as an attempt to dismantle the current constitutional order. Erdogan’s call for a new constitution aligns with his long-standing belief that parliamentary action is necessary in addressing constitutional issues.

The 10-kilometer march from the Ankara courthouse to the district where both the Constitutional Court and the Court of Cassation are located saw hundreds of participants, including lawyers in robes, demanding justice. This clash between Turkey’s two most prominent courts is an unprecedented event that raises concerns about the extent of judicial independence and potential political influence.

The ongoing crisis adds to Turkey’s challenges in attracting foreign investors and rebuilding its economic stability. International observers have raised serious concerns regarding the state of democracy and the rule of law in the country. The European Commission’s annual report on Turkey’s application for EU membership highlighted a decline in democratic standards and judicial independence.

Despite the severity of this crisis, it remains uncertain how it will be resolved. The clash between the courts exemplifies Erdogan’s desire for greater control over Turkey’s judicial system. While some argue that a new constitution would enhance democratic institutions, others fear that it could lead to an even more authoritarian state.

