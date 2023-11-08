Turkey Seeks Opportunity Amid Legal Troubles

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his view that the legal troubles faced by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez could present an opportunity for Turkey to secure its requested purchase of F-16 U.S. fighter jets. While Menendez, a long-time critic of Erdogan’s government, has temporarily stepped down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after being charged with bribery, Erdogan views his absence as an advantage.

Erdogan, addressing reporters aboard a flight, emphasized the importance of turning this situation into an opportunity, not just in terms of the F-16 purchase, but also in countering obstructive actions from Menendez and those who share similar mindsets. Menendez has consistently opposed the sale of F-16 jets to Turkey while criticizing Erdogan’s human rights record. Despite the charges against him, Menendez has vowed to remain in Congress and denied any wrongdoing.

In addition to leveraging Menendez’s legal troubles, Erdogan also called for the White House to fulfill its promise regarding the F-16 sale, stating that a clear response is expected from the U.S. on this matter. He further highlighted that Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s bid for NATO membership is linked to the F-16 sales, as per the Biden administration’s stance.

In October 2021, Turkey formally requested to purchase 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and 79 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, with the Biden administration expressing support for the $20-billion deal. Erdogan emphasized that Turkey would ratify Sweden’s NATO bid if the administration upheld its promise regarding the F-16 sale.

While the legal troubles faced by Senator Menendez create an opportunity for Turkey, the larger context of the F-16 sale and bilateral relations between Turkey and the U.S. must be taken into account. Both countries have their respective interests and objectives, and navigating through bilateral negotiations will be key in determining the outcome. As developments unfold, it remains to be seen how this situation will impact Turkey’s defense procurement plans and its relationship with the United States.