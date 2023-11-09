Turkish President Visits Azerbaijan to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

In a bid to reinforce the longstanding alliance between Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave. This visit comes at a critical juncture as thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh following the defeat of the breakaway region’s fighters in a recent military operation.

The primary objective of Erdogan’s visit is to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as confirmed by the Turkish president’s office. Notably, Turkey extended substantial military support to Azerbaijan in 2020, ultimately aiding in the recovery of significant parts of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenian separatists.

During his visit, Erdogan is scheduled to attend a series of events, including a meeting and press conference with President Aliyev. Additionally, he will participate in groundbreaking and opening ceremonies in the region, emphasizing the solidarity and support Turkey extends to its Azerbaijani ally.

The recent military operation conducted by Azerbaijani forces compelled Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh to accept a ceasefire. However, the majority of Karabakh Armenians remain skeptical of Azerbaijan’s promises to safeguard their rights, leading many to seek refuge elsewhere. As a result, numerous individuals have fled to neighboring Armenia, with over 2,900 people already crossing the border, according to the Armenian government.

The historical context underlying the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh spans several decades, with the region witnessing the dominance of various empires and powers over time, including Persians, Turks, Russians, Ottomans, and Soviets. The dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh dates back to the collapse of the Russian Empire in 1917. Following this, the region was designated as an autonomous area within Azerbaijan, a status that persisted until the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated into full-scale warfare in the late 1980s, resulting in the First Karabakh War from 1988 to 1994, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of individuals. Eventually, the Armenian population gained control over the region, effectively overthrowing Azerbaijani rule. However, the balance of power shifted dramatically in 2020 when Azerbaijan, with Turkish support, launched a successful military campaign, reclaiming substantial territories in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

While the recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh have drawn international criticism and condemnation, President Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan underscores the steadfast commitment between the two nations. As Turkey continues to stand by its ally, it aims to strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to the collective efforts towards regional stability and peace.