Turkish President Holds Talks in Germany as Gaza Conflict Sparks Divisions

In recent tense discussions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Germany amidst growing discord between the two NATO allies regarding the conflict in Gaza. The President has criticized Israel, referring to it as a “terror state” and accusing its Western allies, including Germany, of supporting “massacres” in Gaza.

During a joint news conference with Erdogan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed Israel’s right to self-defense, stating that Germany’s solidarity with Israel is unwavering. Erdogan, in turn, emphasized Germany’s responsibilities in the Holocaust and its influence over its relationship with Israel, asserting that Germany owes nothing to Israel and can express its opinions freely.

Addressing the Israeli offensive in Gaza, Erdogan condemned attacks on children and hospitals, contending that such actions have no place in the Jewish holy book. The Turkish President denounced shooting hospitals or killing children, stating that such acts are contrary to the principles of the Torah.

Significantly, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has had a frosty impact on the relationship between Erdogan and Scholz. Erdogan’s visit marked his first to Germany since 2020, when he participated in a conference on Libya in Berlin. Prior to the visit, Erdogan intensified his condemnation of the Israeli assault on Gaza, claiming that it enjoyed unwavering support from the West.

Germany recently implemented a complete ban on Hamas activities, along with the German branch of Samidoun, underlining its commitment to combating antisemitism. Scholz emphasized that antisemitism is not tolerated in Germany and stressed the importance of acknowledging the presence and place of five million Muslims in the country.

While Germany and Turkey have historically been considered uneasy partners, they have maintained economic cooperation, including bilateral trade that reached a record 51.6 billion euros ($56.2bn) in 2022. Despite their differences, the German government recognizes the necessity of working with Turkey on various issues.

During the discussions, Erdogan and Scholz also addressed the Russia-Ukraine grain deal, which Turkey was instrumental in mediating before Russia’s withdrawal. They also sought common ground on the migration pact between the European Union and Turkey and the potential modernization of Turkey’s customs union with the EU.

Additionally, Erdogan hoped for Scholz’s support in liberalizing visas for Turkish citizens and revitalizing talks on Turkey’s accession process to the EU. Erdogan’s goals also include winning the upcoming municipal elections and regaining control of major Turkish cities, such as Ankara and Istanbul.

Throughout the discussions, Erdogan expressed interest in purchasing 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. However, Germany, as a co-manufacturer of the jets, has reportedly opposed the sale to Turkey.

