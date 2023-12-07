Turkey and Greece Sign Accord to Forge a New Path Forward

In a historic visit to Athens, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have signed a friendship accord, marking a potential turning point in the long-standing tensions between the two countries. This landmark agreement, titled the “Declaration on Good Neighbourly Relations,” aims to reset their relationship and find resolutions to deep-rooted disputes.

The accord is seen as a milestone that could lead to the resolution of contentious issues such as disputes over undersea energy resources and the divided island of Cyprus, which has been a major point of contention between Greece and Turkey for decades. The leaders expressed hope that their improved relations would serve as an exemplar to the rest of the world.

While numerous challenges lie ahead, both Erdoğan and Mitsotakis emphasized their commitment to a peaceful future. Through this declaration, the two countries pledge to maintain open communication channels, pursue military confidence-building measures to reduce tension, and work towards resolving their differences. The accord also includes provisions to increase trade, with a goal of doubling the volume of trade between Turkey and Greece from $5 billion to $10 billion annually.

Reconciliation between Greece and Turkey will not be without obstacles. Contentious issues include disputes over the Aegean’s continental shelves, airspace, and underwater resources. The divided island of Cyprus remains a significant challenge as well, with Greek Cypriots in the internationally recognized republic in the south and Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway north. However, both leaders are determined to overcome these obstacles and focus on economic growth and trade as catalysts for improved relations.

The significance of Erdoğan’s visit is further highlighted by the signing of 15 additional agreements between Greek and Turkish cabinet ministers. These include a 12-month automatic visa system for Turkish nationals visiting Greek islands and a groundbreaking accord addressing illegal migration flows.

This momentous visit comes on the heels of years of tensions between Greece and Turkey. Erdoğan’s visit to Athens, six years after his previous visit, was a stark contrast in tone and rhetoric. Gone were the confrontations and stern expressions, replaced by warmth, humor, and handshakes. Analysts and pundits noted that Erdoğan seemed like a different person, someone with whom Greece could potentially find common ground and collaborate.

The accord between Turkey and Greece not only signifies a potential turning point in their bilateral relations but also demonstrates Turkey’s broader desire for reconciliation with the West. As Turkey seeks to repair strained ties with the European Union and the wider West, improving relations with Greece is seen as a crucial step forward.

