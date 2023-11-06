Turkish Government Advances Sweden’s NATO Accession Bid

The Turkish government has taken a significant step forward in the NATO accession process for Sweden by submitting their bid to the country’s parliament for ratification. This development brings an end to months of speculation about whether Ankara intended to delay the approval process further.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Accession on October 23, 2023, and it has now been referred to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey for parliamentary procedures. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden expressed his satisfaction with this progress, stating that they were eagerly anticipating becoming a member of NATO.

In the past, Turkey has blocked Sweden’s bid due to its perceived hosting of Turkish opposition groups that are deemed as “terrorists” by the Turkish government. However, earlier this year, Erdoğan agreed to send Sweden’s bid to the parliament following negotiations led by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Despite this positive development, recent calls for “anti-terrorism” measures in Sweden from Turkish parliamentarians have raised concerns over the timeline of the ratification process.

Both Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, a departure from their previous policy of non-alignment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland has successfully joined the alliance, while Sweden’s bid has faced delays not only in Turkey but also in Hungary.

The progress made in advancing Sweden’s NATO accession bid demonstrates Turkey’s willingness to move forward in the region’s security cooperation. As NATO seeks to strengthen its alliance and expand its membership, this development paves the way for potential future cooperation between Sweden and other NATO member states. It is an important step towards ensuring collective defense and upholding the values of the alliance.