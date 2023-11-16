Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Shares Powerful Video at Ceasefire Debate

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Ron Erdan, made a bold move during a debate on a ceasefire for the Gaza War. As he addressed the General Assembly, Erdan played a video that showcased the brutality of Hamas terrorists. The footage depicted a horrific act: a Hamas terrorist attempting to decapitate one of their victims.

Erdan wanted to highlight the barbarity of Hamas and remind the world of the innocent lives lost in this conflict. He emphasized that the victim in the video was not Israeli or Jewish but an agricultural worker from Thailand who was merely trying to provide for his family. Erdan held up a tablet displaying the video as he addressed the assembly, condemning the act as horrifying.

This two-day debate aimed to discuss a ceasefire for the Gaza War, which started on October 7 when Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, leading to the deaths of over 1,400 people and the capture of more than 224 hostages. Erdan urged the UNGA not to call for a ceasefire, arguing that it would only support Hamas, an Iranian proxy group, and allow them to rearm. He believed that this would lead to further attacks on Israeli civilians.

During his speech, Erdan stressed that Israel’s battle was not with the Palestinians but with the genocidal jihadist Hamas terror organization. Erdan compared Hamas’s ideology to that of ISIS and al-Qaeda, stating that their ultimate goal was not just the destruction of Israel but also world domination through a global jihad.

Erdan pointed out that Hamas leaders had the power to end the war by stopping their rocket fire into Israel, releasing the hostages, and turning themselves in. He questioned why the drafters of the resolution did not demand this of Hamas if they truly wanted peace and an immediate solution.

The ambassador also dedicated a significant portion of his speech to the victims of the attacks. He spoke about the heartbreaking process of collecting their bodies, some of which were burned beyond recognition. Erdan described finding ash in the throats of countless burnt bodies, evidence that they were alive when set on fire. He recounted the tragic discovery of two spines bound together with wire, one belonging to an adult and the other to a child. The image of a parent and child burning alive, their last moments marked by painful screams, was a harrowing testament to the horrors of war.

In response to Erdan’s speech, Palestinian Authority envoy Riyad Mansour expressed the suffering of civilians in Gaza who endure daily bombings. He spoke about the desperate pleas of children trapped under rubble, waiting for rescue. Mansour emphasized the urgency of a Gaza ceasefire to save lives and questioned why the world seemed to show more concern for Israeli lives than Palestinian lives.

Mansour stated that according to Gaza’s health ministry, 7,000 people were killed and approximately 40% of all homes were destroyed in the Gaza bombings. He criticized Israel for taking two million people in Gaza hostage while calling for the release of their own hostages.

The debate between Erdan and Mansour highlighted the stark contrast in perspectives regarding the ongoing conflict. While Erdan focused on the brutality of Hamas and the need to eliminate the threat it posed, Mansour emphasized the devastating impact of the war on civilians in Gaza and the urgency to stop the killing.

