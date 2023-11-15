Understanding the True Horrors of the Gaza Conflict: A Call for Justice

The recent outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has captured the attention of the world. As the conflict rages on, it is crucial that we take a step back and truly understand the gravity of the situation. Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, recently highlighted a shocking incident during a General Assembly meeting, exposing the brutal nature of Hamas terrorists.

Instead of relying on sensationalist quotes, let us provide a descriptive account of the incident. Erdan showed a video depicting a Hamas terrorist attempting to decapitate a Thai worker with a garden hoe. This horrifying act took place during the October 7 onslaught in southern Israel.

The video presented by Erdan reminds us of the true nature of the enemy Israel is facing. The victim in the video was a non-Israeli, non-Jewish worker from Thailand who was simply trying to provide for his family. However, he was mercilessly attacked by a Hamas savage who repeatedly struck his neck with a blunt gardening tool. It is incidents like these that underscore the monstrous nature of Hamas and the urgency to confront this terrorist organization.

As Israel’s ambassador rightly pointed out, this conflict is not a war against the Palestinian people. Israel is engaged in a battle against the genocidal Hamas terrorist organization, which seeks the annihilation of Israel. It is important to make this distinction as the draft resolution currently proposed by Jordan fails to even mention Hamas, the instigator of this inhuman violence.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is the proposed resolution by Jordan binding?

A: No, UN General Assembly resolutions are non-binding and serve as symbolic statements.

Q: What are the key points of the draft resolution?

A: The resolution calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all civilian hostages, the protection of civilians and international institutions, and the safe passage of humanitarian aid into the region.

Q: Why has Israel instructed Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate?

A: Israel has given this directive to protect civilians, as it anticipates launching a ground incursion that will primarily focus on the northern part of Gaza.

Q: How many casualties have occurred and who is responsible for the reported deaths?

A: The number of casualties cannot be independently verified, but it includes Hamas members and civilians killed by misfired Palestinian rockets.

It is disheartening to witness the international community turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists. The resolution proposed by Jordan fails to acknowledge Hamas as the key perpetrator of violence, failing to address the root cause of the conflict. It is essential that the global community acknowledges the true culprits of this war and takes a stand against such barbarity.

In the face of this ongoing crisis, it is imperative that justice prevails over vengeance. Collective punishment and the perpetuation of suffering will only lead to further strife. Only by seeking justice and holding responsible parties accountable can we hope to bring an end to the cycle of violence that has plagued the region.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel