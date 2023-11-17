Environmental Lawsuit Challenges Puerto Rico’s Renewable Energy Projects

Puerto Rico is facing legal action from environmentalists and activist groups, including the Sierra Club, over the proposed locations of renewable energy projects aimed at addressing the territory’s power issues. The lawsuit argues that these projects are being planned on ecologically sensitive lands with significant agricultural value, which violates local laws. The plaintiffs are seeking a court order to prevent the approval of projects on such lands, suggesting instead that they should be constructed on rooftops, parking lots, abandoned landfills, and previously contaminated areas.

David Sotomayor, a soils professor at the University of Puerto Rico, expressed concern about the potential impact of these projects on the island’s food security. He highlighted that the conversion of prime agricultural land into large-scale solar installations poses a serious threat to Puerto Rico’s already fragile food system.

According to the lawsuit, Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau has already approved 18 projects covering more than 2,000 hectares of land designated as a special agricultural reserve and specially protected rustic land. The Energy Bureau, as well as Puerto Rico’s Justice Department, both named in the lawsuit, have not yet responded to the claims.

The suing groups have also accused the Energy Bureau of withholding project names and other details under the guise of confidentiality, forcing them to resort to legal action to access information that should be public.

This legal challenge comes at a time when Puerto Rico is considering numerous additional renewable energy projects as part of its efforts to reduce reliance on oil. Currently, petroleum accounts for nearly 60% of the island’s energy consumption, with natural gas at 28%, coal at approximately 12%, and renewables at just 2%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Consequently, Puerto Rico has some of the highest electricity bills among U.S. jurisdictions.

To address this, Puerto Rico has set goals to obtain 40% of its power from renewable sources by 2025 and 60% by 2040. The proposed renewable energy projects are crucial for rebuilding the island’s power grid, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017, leaving persistent power outages in its wake.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs are calling for the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau to identify appropriate sites for large-scale renewable energy projects and ensure their construction avoids areas of high ecological value and agricultural importance. Marissa Reyes, representing the Boricuá Organization for Eco-Organic Agriculture Inc., emphasized the importance of transitioning to renewable energy but urged caution in protecting valuable lands from potential harm.

