The Struggle for Humanity: Gaza’s Plight

The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with the entire population facing dehumanization. The UN commissioner general for the main UN agency in Palestine, Philippe Lazzarini, addressed the UN security council, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire to save millions of lives.

Civil order has broken down, clean water is scarce, and the number of children killed in this conflict matches the tragic figures from the past four years. The scale of destruction inflicted on Gaza is undeniable, and UN agencies are putting pressure on the Security Council to unite and support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Unfortunately, previous attempts at passing resolutions have been vetoed, creating a stalemate. However, the elected members of the security council are now collaborating to present a resolution that will force the permanent members to take action.

Lazzarini accused Israel of imposing collective punishment on Gaza’s population and forcing people to relocate within the territory, where their safety is still not guaranteed. The death toll, including UNRWA staff, now exceeds 8,000, highlighting the devastating impact of this conflict.

The UN workers in Gaza, despite being the only glimmer of hope for the entire population, are rapidly running out of essential supplies like fuel, water, food, and medicine. Without these resources, their ability to help those in need will be severely compromised.

The UAE ambassador, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, warned that ignoring the will of the majority, as expressed through the UN general assembly’s vote, may lead to a fractured security council. She emphasized that healthcare facilities, which have already suffered 76 attacks, must be protected according to international law.

The US ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, supported the idea of humanitarian pauses to facilitate hostage releases and the safe passage of civilians and foreign citizens. However, the deteriorating situation in Gaza renders any humanitarian efforts increasingly challenging.

The people of Gaza feel abandoned, equated with Hamas, and lose their sense of humanity. It is crucial to remember that the atrocities committed by one group do not absolve others of their obligations under international humanitarian law. By maintaining empathy and adhering to the rules of war, a path towards peace and justice can be found.

The UN aid official, Lisa Doughten, underscored the necessity of multiple entry points for aid delivery to Gaza. Currently, the Kerem Shalom crossing controlled by Israel is the only facility equipped to handle sufficient truckloads of supplies. Expanding access and ensuring adequate resources are paramount to alleviate the suffering of those in the besieged Gaza Strip.

