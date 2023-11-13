Royal Caribbean Cancels Panama Canal Cruises for Rhapsody of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has recently made the decision to cancel all Panama Canal cruises aboard their ship, Rhapsody of the Seas. Although the ship will still depart from Colon, Panama, there will be no canal transit included in the new Southern Caribbean itineraries.

The original plans for the winter 2023-2024 season included a series of shorter Panama Canal sailings that allowed guests to experience the marvel of transiting one of the world’s greatest engineering wonders. However, Royal Caribbean has informed guests that these sailings have been “adjusted” to a new itinerary, with no Panama Canal transit at all. The change will affect both the 7-night itineraries and their reverse counterparts.

Instead of cruising through the Panama Canal, Rhapsody of the Seas will now offer roundtrip Southern Caribbean cruises, departing from Colon, Panama. The specific ports of call may vary depending on the sailing date, but destinations such as Cartagena, Curacao, Aruba, and Bonaire are included in different itineraries.

FAQ:

1. What options do guests have?

Guests on the impacted cruises have three options to choose from:

– Stay aboard the adjusted Southern Caribbean sailing, with price protection and a refund to the new price if it is lower than the original fare.

– Rebook on any other Royal Caribbean sailing, on any ship and at any date, with waived non-refundable deposit change fees.

– Opt for a full cancellation and receive a refund of the cruise fare, deposits, and any pre-paid purchases.

2. Will there be compensation for guests who choose cancellation?

No further compensation is available for guests who choose to cancel.

3. Why was the Panama Canal transit canceled?

The cruise line has not provided an explicit explanation for the cancellation. Speculation suggests that rising costs and fees associated with transiting the canal may have made the shorter voyages less financially viable. Additionally, ongoing drought conditions and lower water levels in the canal could be limiting transit traffic, potentially affecting the cruise line’s schedule.

4. Are there any alternative Panama Canal cruises still available?

Yes, there are longer, one-way Panama Canal cruises still available for booking. Radiance of the Seas offers three transits, while Brilliance of the Seas has one eastward transit planned.

Guests are requested to inform Royal Caribbean or their travel agent about their decision no later than August 29, 2023, or they will be automatically transferred to a like-for-like stateroom on the adjusted itinerary.

While the cancellation may disappoint many guests who were looking forward to the unique experience of transiting the Panama Canal, Royal Caribbean aims to provide alternative options and ensure a satisfying cruise experience for all.