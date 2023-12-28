Russian forces in the Avdiivka sector have been relentlessly employing aggressive tactics, causing significant damage to the positions of Ukraine’s security and defense forces. The National Guard of Ukraine, through its press service, has revealed that these tactics, described as “meat assaults,” are persistently utilized by the enemy.

The National Guard’s special purpose units, operating in the Avdiivka and Melitopol sectors, have been resolute in their efforts to counter the enemy’s onslaught. Despite the challenges, they continue to dismantle the opposition effectively. In the Avdiivka sector alone, the enemy’s repeated use of “meat assaults” has targeted the defense forces.

To highlight the severity of the clashes, last week witnessed substantial losses inflicted upon the Russian forces. Ukrainian special forces units were responsible for eliminating 51 enemy soldiers. Moreover, the enemy suffered the destruction of three tanks and four artillery tractors. Additionally, one tank, two artillery tractors, and one artillery system sustained significant damage.

FAQs:

Q: What are “meat assaults”?

A: “Meat assaults” refer to a tactical approach employed by the enemy forces, characterized by relentless and aggressive attacks on Ukraine’s defense forces.

Q: How effective have Ukrainian special forces been in countering the enemy?

A: Ukrainian special forces units have shown remarkable resilience and effectiveness in dismantling the opposition’s attacks, as evident by the significant losses suffered by the Russian forces.

Sources:

– [National Guard of Ukraine Facebook Page](https://www.facebook.com/National.Guard.Ukraine)