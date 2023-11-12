A Perilous Voyage: the Perseverance of One Venezuelan

Amidst the turmoil that engulfed his homeland, 32-year-old Victor Manuel Atencio made the arduous decision to leave Venezuela and embark on a journey to the United States. Spanning over two months and covering a distance of roughly 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers), his odyssey was a mix of hardships and benevolence.

While crossing the border from Mexico to the Texas town of Eagle Pass, Atencio expressed his overwhelming emotional fatigue, as he struggled to overcome the seemingly endless obstacles that impeded his path. Initially, he had anticipated the treacherous Darien jungle, which lies between Colombia and Panama, to be the most arduous part of his journey. However, he soon realized that the urban jungle also posed countless dangers, with frequent attacks and robberies.

Reflecting upon his experiences, Atencio remarked, “Animals behave better than men.” The loss and suffering inflicted by fellow humans cast dark shadows on his journey, leaving an indelible mark on his memories.

Finally reaching the United States after crossing the unpredictable currents of the Rio Grande, Atencio’s passage began on July 30, alongside 31 compatriots from western Venezuela. Frustrated with the political upheaval and economic collapse under Nicolas Maduro’s government, Atencio, like his fellow migrants, yearned for a better future.

The journey through the treacherous Darien jungle forced Atencio to let go of nearly all his belongings, holding onto only the bare essentials: his identity papers and a cellphone with earbuds. Witnessing the deplorable state of fellow migrants along the trail, he couldn’t help but feel sorrow for the conditions they endured.

The most tense moments of Atencio’s odyssey occurred in Nicaragua and Guatemala, where he fell victim to repeated robberies, losing a substantial sum of $3,000 to bribery and extortion. Nonetheless, amidst the bleak landscape, there were glimmers of humanity. People along the way offered food and clothes, providing the migrants with the essential sustenance needed to survive.

Upon finally setting foot on American soil, Atencio shared a moment of joy and relief with his fellow traveler. “We made it,” he exclaimed, his voice reflecting a mixture of exhaustion and triumph.

Atencio’s goal now is to reunite with his cousins in Dallas and build a life that will inspire hope for his remaining family members still living in Venezuela.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What compelled Victor Manuel Atencio to leave Venezuela?

Victor Manuel Atencio decided to leave Venezuela due to the crisis that had consumed his country, leaving him with dashed hopes for the future.

2. What challenges did Atencio face during his journey?

Atencio encountered numerous challenges, including the perilous hike through the Darien jungle and the dangers of the urban jungle, featuring attacks and robberies.

3. How did Atencio manage to survive along the way?

During his journey, Atencio relied on the kindness of strangers who provided him with food and clothing, essential for his survival.

4. What was the highlight of Atencio’s journey?

After enduring a perilous voyage, Atencio experienced a moment of relief and fulfillment when he finally set foot on American soil.

5. What are Atencio’s aspirations in the United States?

Atencio aims to join his cousins in Dallas and create a life that brings hope to his family members still residing in Venezuela.

Sources:

– The original article: [source](https://www.example.com)